Casio's new G-Shock is a rugged wrist-borne monster

Casio's latest G Shock Premium series is set to touch down in September and aims to be the manliest thing you'll ever strap to your wrist

Techy smartwatches may be stealing the limelight at the moment, but when it comes to classic hardcore watchography, there's none better than Casio's long-running G Shock series.

The latest incarnation - the Casio G Shock Premium Aviator GA-1000 series - essentially straps an indestructible Swiss Army knife to your wrist, such is its list of features.

There's a digital compass, thermometer, UV-LED Neon-Illuminator light, 1/100s stopwatch, calendar and Multi-Band 6-time calibration signal reception on board each one. And, what's more, it comes in a choice of either blue, yellow or red.

Like previous G Shock editions, the GA-1000 is built to withstand whatever you can throw at it. To quote the marketing literature:

"To continue with the brands utilitarian tough credentials the watches are made with Triple G Resist construction, allowing each to be able to withstand the shock of gravitational dropping forces, centrifugal G-forces, and vibration."

Ah, yes. Vibration. The enemy of accurate timekeeping.

So no matter what dangerous environment you find yourself in; whether wrestling alligators along the Amazon or scrapping with feckless drunks by the side of the A329 in Reading, you'll always know what time it is.

Setting you back between £230 and £260, the GA-1000 series will go on sale in the UK from September.