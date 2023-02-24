Casio marks 30 years of G-Shock Frogman with new Poison Dart watch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This year marks 30 years since Casio introduced the first G-Shock Frogman watch. To celebrate the three-decade anniversary, Casio has announced a new Frogman – and, perhaps unsurprisingly, it is inspired by a poisonous frog.

More specifically, the new timepiece draws inspiration from a poison dart frog that lives in the Amazon rainforests of South America. The second watch built to celebrate 30 years of Frogman, the new model features a randomly laminated, multi-colour carbon and fibreglass bezel, intended to replicate the colouring of the frog, and a tough carbon chassis.

There’s also a semi-transparent urethane material used to mimic the appearance of the frog’s skin, while polarised ink is used to produce an image of the frog’s mottled skin pattern, Lastly, an image of the frog appears on the case back.

(Image credit: Casio)

Priced at £949, the watch’s full name is the GWF-A1000APF-1AER. It features 200 metres of water resistance and a claimed accuracy of +/- 15 seconds per month. Functions include a daily alarm, automatic calendar, five months of battery life without being charged by light exposure, Bluetooth connectivity for working with the G-SHock smartphone app, a dive log and a countdown timer.

As with other models of G-Shock Frogman, this is a big timepiece. It measures 56.7 x 51.7 x 19.7mm and weighs 110g. The display is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass and underneath that there’s a solar panel for keeping the battery topped up by being exposed to any light source.