Casio EQB-510 connects to your phone over Bluetooth

Everyone's jumping on board the smartwatch bandwagon at the moment, but traditional watchmakers have more of a right to be there. Casio's EQB-510 might be a little basic compared to other smartwatches, but it shows one of the world's biggest watch brands is getting involved. And that's got to be a good thing.





Everyone's jumping on board the smartwatch bandwagon at the moment, but traditional watchmakers have more of a right to be there. Casio's EQB-510 might be a little basic compared to other smartwatches, but it shows one of the world's biggest watch brands is getting involved. And that's got to be a good thing.



The EQB-510 connects to your phone over Bluetooth. This gives it a couple of handy skills, like being able to change the time based on where you are in the world – just open the app and click a button, and it'll adjust to local time. It can also show two time zones at once, so you'll know whether it's a suitable time to call home or not.



Bluetooth also enables a find my phone feature. Just press a button, and your phone will sound an alarm, (hopefully) helping you find it.



It's solar-powered, so you won't have to change the battery, and is resistant to vibrations thanks to the aplhaGEL silicone-style material that surrounds the watch. This cushions the module, keeping the workings safe during strong vibrations. Like using a pneumatic drill, say.



The neo-display soaks up the sun's rays and uses them to light the watch in the dark. It's promised that only a short exposure to light will illuminate it for hours.



It's a fine watch too, with sapphire crystal scratch-resistant glass, solid stainless steel case and band, and a safety catch to stop it opening by accident.



By announcing the Apple Watch, Apple has stirred interest in the smartwatch sector. Pre-orders for its device open on April 10, and it'll hit the shops on April 24. Expect plenty more smartwatches in the coming months and years.