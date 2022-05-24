These aluminium and Italian leather suitcases are designed for the modern traveller

Featuring a rigid aluminium frame and Italian leather detailing, the Carry-on is a suitcase by Carl Friedrik that is practical, stylish and comes with a lifetime warranty.
The case - which is carry-on sized, of course - has a dark grey polycarbonate shell and leather detailing offered in cognac, chocolate and black. The vegetable-tanned Vachetta leather handle promises to age over time and develop a tasteful patina the more you use it.
Just like all of the best suitcases and best carry-on luggage, inside, a large zip compartment sits on one side, with compression straps on the other. That way, your clean and dirty clothes can easily be kept separate.
The case measures 39 x 55 x 22.5cm (15.4 x 21.6 x 8.8 inches) and weighs 3.7kg (8.2 lbs).
An optional and removable battery slots into the case and provides power through a USB port located behind the deployable handle - the perfect place to quickly top up your phone while waiting in the airport lounge.
The case does without zips and is instead secured with a pair of TSA-approved combination locks, and the case sits on four Japanese-designed Hinomoto wheels to help it glide smoothly and silently from check-in to the gate.
As well as the battery pack, another optional extra is to have your initials written in silver or gold on the leather handle - handy for spotting your bag on the arrivals conveyor belt.
Carl Friedrik sells directly from its website and offers free shipping to the UK. The Carry-on currently costs from £345 / $420 (opens in new tab) while the Check-in starts at £435 / $530 (opens in new tab).
The Check-in measures 44.5cm x 65cm 27cm, has a volume of 65.8L and weighs 4.5kg.
This article is part of The T3 Edit (opens in new tab), a collaboration between T3 and Wallpaper* which explores the very best blends of design, craft, and technology. Wallpaper* magazine is the world’s leading authority on contemporary design and The T3 Edit is your essential guide to what’s new and what’s next.