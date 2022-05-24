These aluminium and Italian leather suitcases are designed for the modern traveller

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Featuring a rigid aluminium frame and Italian leather detailing, the Carry-on is a suitcase by Carl Friedrik that is practical, stylish and comes with a lifetime warranty.

The case - which is carry-on sized, of course - has a dark grey polycarbonate shell and leather detailing offered in cognac, chocolate and black. The vegetable-tanned Vachetta leather handle promises to age over time and develop a tasteful patina the more you use it.

Just like all of the best suitcases and best carry-on luggage, inside, a large zip compartment sits on one side, with compression straps on the other. That way, your clean and dirty clothes can easily be kept separate.

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

The case measures 39 x 55 x 22.5cm (15.4 x 21.6 x 8.8 inches) and weighs 3.7kg (8.2 lbs).

An optional and removable battery slots into the case and provides power through a USB port located behind the deployable handle - the perfect place to quickly top up your phone while waiting in the airport lounge.

The case does without zips and is instead secured with a pair of TSA-approved combination locks, and the case sits on four Japanese-designed Hinomoto wheels to help it glide smoothly and silently from check-in to the gate.

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

As well as the battery pack, another optional extra is to have your initials written in silver or gold on the leather handle - handy for spotting your bag on the arrivals conveyor belt.

Carl Friedrik sells directly from its website and offers free shipping to the UK. The Carry-on currently costs from £345 / $420 (opens in new tab) while the Check-in starts at £435 / $530 (opens in new tab).

The Check-in measures 44.5cm x 65cm 27cm, has a volume of 65.8L and weighs 4.5kg.