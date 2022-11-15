Candy Crush Saga just got a cool free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Candy Crush Saga launched in November 2012, which makes it a whole decade old. I know, I can barely believe it either. And to celebrate that landmark it's adding some cool new features to keep people on playing. Like a self-celebratory birthday party, except everyone is invited.

While many may assume this guilty pleasure mobile game had already passed its heyday, Candy Crush Saga is still ongoingly popular, having accrued more than three billion downloads over those years. Three billion!

In an almost Bond movie-like fashion, Candy Crush Saga's makers, King, went to Abbey Road Studios, London, and recorded new audio tracks with a live orchestra for the game update. Yup, those in-game sounds aren't fakies. In addition, the 10-year-old Candy Crush Saga adds 12 (yes, twelve, not ten!) entirely new audio tracks to keep things fresh.

King has also given the game a revamped user interface based on user feedback, plus new animated backgrounds for added variety. Not that the gameplay's striking simplicity has changed: this is still your favourite match-three kind of puzzler available right on your phone.

It's enough to make me want to dust off the old download and dig back in on my Android device. But there's no time as Black Friday Deals are upon us, and I'm more likely to be buying a new TV. But for a bit of casual downtime, it sounds like Candy Crush has still got the goods.