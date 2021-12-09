Calling all gym lovers! The Fitbit Versa 2 is 45% off in the Amazon Christmas sale

Fitness fanatics are going to love this deal on the Fitbit Versa 2! The perfect Christmas gift for any gym enthusiast is the Fitbit Versa 2 that’s been marked down in the Amazon Christmas sale.

Featured in T3’s Best Fitbit article, the Fitbit Versa 2 is an impressive smartwatch that’s regarded as the best cheap Fitbit from their line-up. This affordable Fitbit has had its prices cut even more, so you can save £90 on this model in time for Christmas.

Multiple Fitbit models including the Versa 3 and Sense are currently discounted in the Amazon Christmas sale. If you’re looking for good gift ideas, you need to check out the Amazon last minute Christmas deals.

To shop the Fitbit Versa 2, click the link above or carry on reading for all the details on this incredible deal.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch: was £199.99, now £109.99 at Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch: was £199.99, now £109.99 at Amazon

Get 45% off the Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch in the Amazon Christmas sale. Available in black, grey and pink, this smartwatch helps you stay on track with your fitness goals and you can use it in conjunction with your smartphone.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best health and fitness smartwatches on the market today and from the Fitbit brand. It’s an expert watch that can help you stay fit and active and can keep you updated during your day to day.

The Fitbit Versa 2 monitors your heart rate, sleep and movements. The Fitbit app and the Versa 2 work together to track the development of your heart rate, cardio fitness and helps you adapt your training and intensity. It’s waterproof so it’s a good watch for swimmers and it comes with on-wrist video workouts to keep your exercise routine more interesting and varied.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has an always-on display mode so you can keep your eye on it while you go about your day, whether you’re checking the time, your messages or your step count. Compatible with iOS and Android, the Fitbit Versa 2 can show you your messages, calls, app notifications and calendar events so you’re always up to date. You can also use music and podcast streaming services on it and it comes with a mute version of Amazon Alexa which you can control with your voice.