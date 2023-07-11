Build an entire home gym for under £300 with these Prime Day deals

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We know that going to the gym isn’t for everyone; some don’t enjoy the environment, others struggle to find the time. If either of these are you, then having your very own home gym could be the solution. But we’re not talking thousands of pounds worth of equipment, oh no, as the Amazon Prime sale is here and there’s plenty of fantastic fitness deals that you can get your hands on, from dumbbells, to resistance bands and even treadmills.

Best Prime Day dumbbell deals

Often the mistake people make when creating a home gym is that they think they need everything, when in fact you don’t. In my humble opinion, the best piece of home gym equipment you could have are a pair of dumbbells or adjustable dumbbells. They’re such a versatile piece of equipment that you can use to build strength, muscle and help you lose weight; you can incorporate them into your HIIT workouts, or even stick one in a backpack and up the intensity of your run.

So instead of trying to pull out hundreds of products for you, I’ve chosen five that can be used for strength training, mobility and cardio, that will help you work towards your fitness goals in the comfort of your own home. The best part? They won't even cost you £300.

Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell: now £169.90 at Amazon (was £200)

Save 15% — Instead of buying lots of sets of dumbbells, just get an adjustable dumbbell instead; it'll save you time and money. This Bowflex ones isn't exactly the cheapest, but it's one of the best (if not the best) adjustable dumbbell on the market. Simply spin the dial and choose your desired weight between 2-24kg.

Himaly Resistance Bands Set: now £13.59 at Amazon (was £15.99)

Save 15% — You can still achieve muscle growth and strength gains with resistance bands. These ones come with handles and foot straps, so you can easily do upper and lower body exercises, as well as a bag to store them in and have a total weight of 45kg.

Yoleo Weight Bench: now £66.98 at Amazon (was £94.99)

Save 29% — If you prefer using free weights, then a weight bench is a well worth investment as you can perform such a wide range of exercises on one, from shoulder press, to glute bridges, chest fly etc.

Athlyt Exercise Mat: now £11.99 at Amazon (was £25.76)

Save 52% — Warm ups are essential when working out to make sure you're body is mobile, as are cool downs and for both you need a mat. This one has floor-safe neoprene coating and is thick and spongy for added comfort. Plus, it's less than half price.