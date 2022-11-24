Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL drops to its lowest price for Black Friday

This top-rated Braun IPL is now 60% off the list price for Black Friday

Braun IPL deal
Mat Gallagher
If you're looking for the best IPL hair removal machines, this is a great choice. The Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL scored five stars in our review for being more powerful and longer-lasting than its competitors. 

An IPL (or Intense Pulse Light) machine is an easy and painless way to keep hair growth at bay. While the outgoing cost can be high, they pay for themselves over time compared to waxing or shaving. 

While the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 retails at £599, for Black Friday you can pick one up for just £242 at allbeauty (opens in new tab). That's 60% off the list price and a saving of over £357. 

If you have one on your Christmas list, now is the time to buy. 

