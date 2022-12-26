Boxing Day ProCook deals are like getting Le Creuset quality at Lidl prices

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

ProCook is a British retailer and manufacturer that sells a vast range of kitchen wares through a sprawling website and a number of actual shops. I once described shopping there as being like 'getting Le Creuset quality at Lidl prices,' which they evidently liked so much, they've started using in in all their promotional materials. So I've re-used it as the headline of this piece.

You can find plenty of great deals on Le Creuset quality at Le Creuset prices in the boxout below, but for now let's concentrate on ProCook. Their marketing is a bit cheeky as they insist on saying products are [BIG LETTERS] '50% OFF…' [small letters] 'typical prices', all year around. What they mean by that their casserole set costs, say, £100 whereas a Le Creuset one would be £200. So that's '50% off'. Hmm.

Now, that would be a problem if ProCook's cast iron wasn't on par with the bigger brands when it comes to quality. However, it easily is – and I would say the same for their non-stick saucepans, miscellaneous pots, tableware and several of their very extensive choice of knife ranges, too.

What is absolutely for certain is that for Boxing Day, you can get a further 20% off everything in store, making ProCook's low, low prices (compared to the 'typical prices' of swankier brands) even more of a cast-iron, copper-bottomed, razor-sharp bargain. It's one of the best Boxing Day sales around, in short.

Please note that you will have to spend at least £100. Some of their great value casserole sets cost £99, meaning you'll have to also buy a tea spoon or something. Or why not just take the opportunity to refresh your entire kitchen?

Shop the ProCook Boxing Day sale NOW (opens in new tab)

Oh, you want some actual Le Creuset deals?

Before we move onto the ProCook offerings, here are some deals on their more upmarket, hoity-toity, boujee rival. However, even with discounts up to 50% off at the nation's top online retailers, this Le Creuset stuff is still way more pricey than ProCook's products.

But if you simply must have Le Creuset in your life, I have to admit that now is a great time to shop…

(opens in new tab) ProCook two-piece cast iron casserole set was £99 now £79.20 (opens in new tab)

Save £18.80 (20%) if bought as part of a £100+ spend. Available in a plethora of pleasant, reflective and matt colours, this could be all the pans you'll ever need. For your money you get a 20cm casserole and a 24cm 'shallow casserole', also sometimes known as a chistera. This fantastic style of pan can be used as a frying pan, sauteé pan and, obviously, a casserole. ProCook also has a pairing of a 24cm casserole and 28cm shallow casserole, if you are a but hungrier. It's only £20 more.

(opens in new tab) ProCook cast iron griddle was £39 now £31.20

(opens in new tab)Save £7.80 (20%) if bought as part of a £100+ spend. Yes, that does look a lot like a Le Creuset griddle, doesn't it? The difference is that this one only comes in red or black, and it's a lot cheaper. At 26cm it's a good size for steaks, chicken, veg and anything else that needs sizzling.

(opens in new tab) ProCook four-piece cast iron casserole set was £219 now £175.20 (opens in new tab)

Save £43.80 (20%). Surely nobody needs this many casseroles? But if you really do require 20 and 24cm round casseroles, a 28cm shallow casserole and a 30cm oval one, £175.20 is an incredible price to pay get it for. You could probably sell it as scrap metal and recoup your outlay.

(opens in new tab) ProCook cast reversible griddle was £39 now £31.20

(opens in new tab)Save £7.80 (20%) if bought as part of a £100+ spend. It's a flat-top grill! Flip it over, it's a ridged griddle! All for £31.20 – could this be any more of a cast iron deal? The generous 46x26cm cooking surface is enough for a family size-portion of burgers or a full English breakfast. Suitable for gas hobs but not induction. Could also be used in the oven, or even on a barbecue if you're hardcore – that's the beauty of cast iron.

Why is ProCook good?

They make quality products at low prices. What more could you ask? Everything they sell is own-brand, which presumably helps. If you look at their cast iron page (opens in new tab), you'll see that they're selling 28cm casseroles in 11 colours for £89 each. They say that a 'typical price' for them is £199, and what they mean by that is, that's about what you'd pay if you bought the same thing, but made by Le Creuset.

I've been using ProCook cast iron cookware for the last year or so and I can say, hand on heart, it's just as good as Le Creuset or other upmarket brands such as Staub. And why wouldn't it be? It's cast iron. Unless something goes drastically wrong with your casting process, cast iron is always going to be extremely tough, quick to heat up and ruggedly handsome. ProCook also use very good interior and exterior enamel coatings that mean you never need to worry about rust or other damage. No, the exterior is not quite as pleasing as the Le Creuset or Staub equivalent, but the interior – which is the more important bit for actual cooking – is right up there.

For me, psychologically speaking, I actually prefer to cook with ProCook cast iron precisely because it is so much cheaper. I have no qualms about using it on very high heat, banging it about, putting it in the dishwasher and so forth. With Le Creuset and Staub cast iron pans – all of which are built like battleships – I feel obliged to treat them more carefully, just in case I somehow managed to damage them. That doesn't really suit my macho style of cooking. ProCook feels like practical cookware rather than luxury goods masquerading as pots and pans.

So that's why I like ProCook cast iron. Their knives are excellent as well. So without further ado, here's my pick of the best cast iron, Le Creuset-beating bargs in the ProCook Boxing Day sale…

And now, some more Le Creuset deals…

