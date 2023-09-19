Bowers & Wilkins updates its five-star ANC wireless headphones with "evolved" Px7 S2e

B&W Px7 S2e over-ears bring a couple of upgrades and refinements to the party

Woman wearing Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones were the "best-sounding headphones of 2022", we said in our five-star review last year. They are also among the most accomplished when it comes to build quality and finish.

So, it comes as no surprise that the audio brand doesn't want to upset the apple cart with a replacement model.

Instead, the manufacturer has added a few new features and an upgraded DSP engine for a new "evolved" pair it calls the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e.

The new digital signal processing tech is claimed to improve the already class-leading audio performance further. It has enabled the brand's engineers to retune the headphones' audio platform for even greater detail and dynamics delivery.

In addition, a new colourway, Forest Green, has been added to the existing trio of Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue and Cloud Grey. They each employ the same build quality using premium materials as before, with memory foam earpads enabling long listening periods.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e in green
Most of the other features are the same as on the Px7 S2.

There is a custom-designed 40mm drive unit in each ear, which come with ultra-fast response and low distortion. The headphones also support Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive for near lossless wireless Hi-Res music playback, and can also be connected  via USB-C and/or 3.5mm if you prefer a wired experience.

Active noise cancellation is on board, with six microphones working to eliminate ambient sounds, while also providing voice calling clarity. And, Bowers & Wilkins' Music app for iOS and Android can not only adjust different modes, but supports music streaming services, including Hi-Res streamers like Qobuz.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 30 hours on a single charge, with just 15 minutes of fast charging needed for seven hours of playback time.

The headphones support Google Fast Pair and the Find My service on Android devices.

You can buy the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e in the four different colourways now, from the company's own website and other select retailers.

As with the previous model, they are each priced at £379 in the UK, €429 in Europe, and $399 in the US.

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

