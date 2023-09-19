Bowers & Wilkins updates its five-star ANC wireless headphones with "evolved" Px7 S2e

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones were the "best-sounding headphones of 2022", we said in our five-star review last year. They are also among the most accomplished when it comes to build quality and finish.

So, it comes as no surprise that the audio brand doesn't want to upset the apple cart with a replacement model.

Instead, the manufacturer has added a few new features and an upgraded DSP engine for a new "evolved" pair it calls the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e.

The new digital signal processing tech is claimed to improve the already class-leading audio performance further. It has enabled the brand's engineers to retune the headphones' audio platform for even greater detail and dynamics delivery.

In addition, a new colourway, Forest Green, has been added to the existing trio of Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue and Cloud Grey. They each employ the same build quality using premium materials as before, with memory foam earpads enabling long listening periods.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Most of the other features are the same as on the Px7 S2.

There is a custom-designed 40mm drive unit in each ear, which come with ultra-fast response and low distortion. The headphones also support Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive for near lossless wireless Hi-Res music playback, and can also be connected via USB-C and/or 3.5mm if you prefer a wired experience.

Active noise cancellation is on board, with six microphones working to eliminate ambient sounds, while also providing voice calling clarity. And, Bowers & Wilkins' Music app for iOS and Android can not only adjust different modes, but supports music streaming services, including Hi-Res streamers like Qobuz.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 30 hours on a single charge, with just 15 minutes of fast charging needed for seven hours of playback time.

The headphones support Google Fast Pair and the Find My service on Android devices.

You can buy the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e in the four different colourways now, from the company's own website and other select retailers.

As with the previous model, they are each priced at £379 in the UK, €429 in Europe, and $399 in the US.