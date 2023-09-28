Bought an iPhone 15? You need this $45 accessory for fastest USB-C charging

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the iPhone 15 series now on sale, the USB-C-toting flagship series is in many customers' hands – and what a great line-up of products it is, whether you've gone for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max (with its insane camera).

I've got an iPhone 15 Pro myself, but upon unboxing noticed that, while it comes with a fancy non-tangle USB-C cable in the box, it doesn't include a power adaptor. Why does that matter? The iPhone 15 can charge at 25W, a USB-C cable plugged into a low-voltage output might be a fifth of that or less – which would result in slower charging.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter: was $59.00 , now $44.99 at Amazon.com

As you can see from the thumbnail picture here, this power adaptor is designed for two devices to be plugged in simultaneously. But more critical than that is the speed at which it can charge: it's a 35W product, meaning your 25W+ iPhone 15 will charge at the full-fat rate, no waiting around, for 50% battery in around 25 minutes – much quicker than using a USB-C outlet that won't be as speedy.

So I've found the perfect accessory, which is currently on discount. Yes, it might look kind of boring, because it ultimately is, but this dual-USB-C power adaptor delivers up to 35W (it's plausible the iPhone 15 Pro Max might push slightly beyond 25W, I'm yet to test it), meaning you'll get the fastest charging possible for the series.

In short: this power adaptor will save you time, which is the most valuable asset in the world. It's also got two USB-C outputs, meaning you could charge your iPhone 15 alongside, say, your partner's device too. All without using up the cable or power adaptor that's dedicated for, say, your MacBook Air.

This is an official Apple product, no third-party knock-off here, and the Amazon reviews are very strong: it's landed a 4.8/5 rating from 1,247 verified reviews (at the time of writing), making this highly-commended power adaptor even more of a bargain given its current discount price. Best grab it before it's gone!