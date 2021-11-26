Bose's awesome noise-cancelling earbuds are their cheapest EVER price in this Black Friday deal

If you've been scouring the best Black Friday deals for a great pair of noise cancelling earbuds, we've found them for you. Amazon has taken over £70 off the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earbuds, reducing the price from £249.95 to £179. That's a great price for earbuds we described as some of the best true wireless earbuds around – and up there with the best noise cancelling headphones of any kind. We've never seen them this cheap.

• Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, was £249.95 now £179 at Amazon UK

There's a world of difference between headphones that are merely good and headphones that are great. These fall into the great category: Bose makes superb audio kit and its noise cancelling technology is top notch. If you're a fan of lossless audio or other high quality formats they'll sound particularly good on these Boses: they're bass-happy without being overwhelmingly so and reproduce any genre with great precision and clarity. But the QuietComforts also sound pretty good with lower quality streaming, making it sound as good as it possibly can.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said: "Yes, these are among the more expensive true wireless earbuds on the market just now, but a quick listen proves that they are not in any way overpriced." And that was at full price. With over £70 off they're an even better buy.