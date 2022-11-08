Bose QuietComfort 45 at their lowest-ever price in this Early Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Even though we are still a few weeks off from the big day, some of the best Black Friday deals have already started popping up, and this Bose headphones deal is undoubtedly one of them.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are their latest and greatest pair of noise-cancelling headphones, and they've never been cheaper than they are right now on the Bose website, saving you a whopping £110 on the original price.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: £319.95 £209.95 at Bose (opens in new tab)

These refurbished Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones have had their price slashed by over 34% in this early Black Friday deal on the Bose website. If you want to block the world out and focus on the music, you won't find many better options than these.

Why you should buy the Bose QC45

The answer to that question is very simple - they're some of the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world right now. Whether you're commuting to work or jetting off on holiday, these headphones will keep outside sounds out and your music in.

While you won't get the most extensive array of features packed in, what they can do, they do very well.

I tested them out when they were first launched back in 2021 and was pretty impressed across the board. In the Bose QC45 review, I described the actual sound quality as 'inoffensive, clean and balanced, you won’t get pounding bass performance but you will be able to listen to your music for hours, and hours, and hours.'

Add to that 24 hours of battery life, a manual equaliser through the smartphone app, a comfortable cushioned headband and a handy protective case included in the box. All in all, these make for a pair of reliable wireless headphones that are the ideal travel companion.