Bose QC45 deal at Amazon! Beat Black Friday and save £40 in their first big sale

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones have only been out for a few weeks, during which time they instantly earned high rating in our Bose QC45 review. And now they've received their first discount, with £40 off at Amazon UK!

The QC45 are the newest version of Bose's long-running QuietComfort series. which have always been a staple of our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones. The new version lives up the tradition, and our review said it "does a great job at cutting out outside noise almost completely".

Sound quality is great as well, with our review saying that they "offer a clean, balanced sound which you can listen to for hours without feeling fatigued. In terms of tuning for the masses, these will suit the most types of listeners and music".

Their design is classic and comfortable, and if you have an older version of the QuietComfort headphones, you'll know exactly what to expect, so they're an ideal upgrade.

With modern features such as USB-C charging and 24 hours of battery life, they're a great update to an old favourite. And this price drop brings them more in line with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4's usual price, so they're a great buy.

The Bose QC45 bring elite noise cancellation and great sound quality in a classic and super-comfortable design. The sound quality is finely balanced, the ANC blocks just about anything that might distract, and the 24-hour battery life means it'll power through any journey. View Deal

The one knock against the Bose QC45 is that it doesn't have fine-grained control over its level of noise cancellation. If you'd like a more 'pro' approach, Bose's own Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have extra option from within the Bose app, and also tend to get big discounts at this time of year.