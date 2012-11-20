Black Ops 2 Nuketown 2025 map is pulled, sort of

Nuketown became a staple part of the Black Ops experience thanks to its nostalgic feel and shotgun-happy layout both aspects which Nuketown 2025 has captured

Treyarch has reinstated the Nuketown 2025 map in Black Ops 2 multiplayer after it had initially planned to remove the map and then use it only for special occassions.

The problem with this initial plan however was that many gamers had pre-ordered the game specifically because it came boxed with Nuketown 2025, under the impression that it would remain permanently as one of the multiplayer maps on Black Ops 2.

Luckily Treyarch Game Design Director David Vonderhaar was on hand to alleviate fears and almost immediately created the Chaos Moshpit playlist which put Nuketown 2025 back on the list.

Originally featured in the first Black Ops, Nuketown quickly became a fan favourite thanks to its nostalgic suburban design and the fact that it was so tightly packed.

Black Ops 2 recently secured the Call of Duty franchise the title of being the biggest entertainment launch of the year thanks to $500 million in sales in the first 24 hours.