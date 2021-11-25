Black Friday sales: cheap smartphones with 20% off or more

If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, you've come to the right place. We've done all of the hard work for you and have sifted through all of the best Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals to bring you this list of smartphones that are discounted by at least 20% right now.

For anyone who is on a tight budget or looking for a phone to give to their kids, some of the best cheap phones have been made even cheaper in the Black Friday sales. You can find discounts on popular handsets like the OnePlus Nord and the Motorola G100 as well as deals on ultra-cheap phones like the Samsung M12 or the Alcatel 1S (2021) both of which are now less than £100 to buy.

If you're looking to buy one of the best smartphones outright, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the OnePlus 9, you can find some incredible deals on those too.

Best cheap phone deals

Oppo Reno4 5G 8GB RAM 128GB: was £499, now £219 at Amazon (save £280) Oppo Reno4 5G 8GB RAM 128GB: was £499, now £219 at Amazon (save £280)

The Oppo Reno4 5G is the cheapest it has ever been with 56% off its original price. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a three-lens camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens and two front cameras to snap the perfect selfie.

Samsung Galaxy M12: was £159, now £99 at Amazon (save £60) Samsung Galaxy M12: was £159, now £99 at Amazon (save £60)

You can now buy this Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone for less than £100. That's a price drop of nearly 40%. You get a lot for your money here, including a large battery, a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a quad-camera system.

OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM 128GB: was £379, now £279 at Amazon (save £100) OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM 128GB: was £379, now £279 at Amazon (save £100)

With 26% off its original price, the OnePlus Nord is the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon right now. This T3 5-star rated phone is incredible value for money with a large 6.44-inch AMOLED display and an excellent everyday camera system.

Samsung Galaxy A52s: was £409, now £324.63 at Amazon (save £85) Samsung Galaxy A52s: was £409, now £324.63 at Amazon (save £85)

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is a mid-range handset that has been discounted by 21% for Black Friday, that's the lowest it has ever been. It has a 6.5-inch display and a 64MP main camera. This phone is a beauty and you can buy it in one of four fun colours.

Alcatel 1S (2021): was £97.45, now £66.99 at Amazon (save £31) Alcatel 1S (2021): was £97.45, now £66.99 at Amazon (save £31)

Anyone on a seriously tight budget will love this deal on the Alcatel 1S (2021). It's 31% cheaper which makes it less than £70 to buy today. It might be basic but it'll do the job.

Nokia X20: was £299, now £229.99 at Amazon (save £70) Nokia X20: was £299, now £229.99 at Amazon (save £70)

Released earlier in 2021, the Nokia X20 has already been discounted at Amazon. You can 23% off this cheap phone right now. It has a large 6.7inch FHD+ screen and packs in 5G support. The camera system is pretty impressive thanks to the 64MP quad camera and 32MP selfie snapper.

Motorola G100: was £449.99, now £349.98 at Amazon (save £100) Motorola G100: was £449.99, now £349.98 at Amazon (save £100)

The Motorola G100 is £100 cheaper on Amazon for Black Friday, that's a discount of 22%. This 5G phone boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 64MP triple camera system and a large 5,000 mAh battery. Now is the best time to buy it.

OnePlus 8 Pro: was £899, now £399 at Amazon (save £500) OnePlus 8 Pro: was £899, now £399 at Amazon (save £500)

Launched back in 2020, the OnePlus 8 Pro was an impressive flagship when it first came on the scene and now you can now buy it for 56% cheaper than it was - you won't get as many up-to-date features but it's still an impressive piece of kit.

OnePlus 9 8GB RAM 128GB: was £629, now £479 at Amazon (save £150) OnePlus 9 8GB RAM 128GB: was £629, now £479 at Amazon (save £150)

Get 24% off the OnePlus 9 at Amazon - it's a 5G handset that combines speed with beauty. The 6.55inch screen is stunning, the battery lasts a long time, and the camera snaps impressive shots. What more could you want?

Samsung Galaxy S21: was £819, now £649 at Amazon (save £170) Samsung Galaxy S21: was £819, now £649 at Amazon (save £170)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is 21% cheaper today. Released early in 2021, this is Samsung's latest flagship phone, and it's just had its price dropped to the lowest it has ever been. It has a 6.2-inch 120Hz display, an advanced camera system and runs on Android 11.

OnePlus 9 Pro: was £829, now £629 at Amazon (save £200) OnePlus 9 Pro: was £829, now £629 at Amazon (save £200)

You can pick up the OnePlus 9 Pro for the cheapest it has ever been right now. This T3 5-star rated phone has a huge 6.7inch screen and a seriously sophisticated camera system. It's powerful, slick and beautiful - the best OnePlus phone there is.

Oppo Find X2 Pro: was £999, now £599 at Amazon (save £400) Oppo Find X2 Pro: was £999, now £599 at Amazon (save £400)

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has had a huge 40% price drop for Black Friday. Oppo's flagship phone for 2020 is the cheapest it has ever been. You get 5G support, a triple camera system and a 6.7-inch screen.

