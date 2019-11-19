Amazon Black Friday Garmin watch deal: save £70 on the tough Garmin Instinct GPS watch

Amazon has a Garmin watch deal for all the explorers out there: save big on this Garmin Instinct deal that brings the price under £200 for a few colour variations, including the Graphite, Flame Red and Tundra colourways.

• Buy the Garmin Instinct rugged GPS smartwatch on Amazon for £199.99, was £269.99, you save £70 – 26% off

Garmin Instinct rugged GPS smartwatch | Sale price £199.99 | Was £269.99 | Save £70 (26%) on Amazon

Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the Garmin Instinct is built for the Great Outdoors, for explorers who aren't afraid to get muddy and get their hands dirty when out in the wild. The integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) will get you where you want to be and back in one piece. Now £70 off on Amazon, no one knows how long!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct rugged GPS smartwatch

The Garmin Instinct will guide you where you want to be and back, with ease. The built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) is the same method that's being used in the excellent Garmin Fenix 6 Pro.

But the Garmin Instinct has a secret explorer function too: use the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to your starting point. You can also use the Garmin Explore website and app to plan your trips in advance.

Battery life is excellent, too, up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, up to 16 hours in GPS mode, up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode. And with the Garmin Instinct, the UltraTrac mode makes sense: you don't necessarily need to track your heart rate when out exploring, so switching it off to conserve battery makes a lot of sense here.

The Garmin Instinct is constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters) as well. You don't have to worry about it giving up before you for sure.

