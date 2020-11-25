Black Friday coffee machine deals: we like our coffee like we like our Fridays

Forget coffee shops, especially at the moment, and make your own great coffee at home. That’s exactly what we’ve been doing while compiling these brilliant Black Friday deals that you can see below.

There are plenty of fantastic coffee machines on the market, but thanks to the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, right now you can get many of them for hugely discounted prices.

So, no matter what your coffee drinking preference, now’s the time to pick up one of the best coffee machine deals; perhaps as a first-time buyer or as an upgrade from your old machine.

Coffee machines get better every year, and the stack we’ve got here are some of the best money can buy. There’s one for every budget too. Enjoy!

Lavazza Jolie & Milk| Was £129.00 | Now £64.50 | Save £64.50

This dinky coffee machine is a huge hit with folks who choose Lavazza as their go –to brand and even those who don’t seeing as it is half price. It looks great, features two programmable selections allowing espresso or lungo and, crucially, uses the eco-friendly A Modo Mio system. The 100% compostable caps let you do your bit for the planet while still being able to enjoy a sublime cup of coffee.

View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Next, By Magimix |Was £249.00 | Now £180.00 | Save £69.99

If you’re after quality coffee but want the ultimate in convenience then this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine will fit the bill. It delivers five different sizes of coffee, including espresso, alto, gran lungo, espresso and double espresso. There’s an Aerocinno milk frother too, for delivering the last word in indulgent lattes or cappuccinos. Also has a deal on 100 free Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules.View Deal

Sage the Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine | Now £299.00 | Save £80.00

Looking for a barista-style experience? This bargain Sage sports lots of chrome, so it's flashy but the coffee is brilliant. Thanks to the steam wand you can produce endless coffees with the added benefit of beautifully textured milk. It'll pre-heat cups for added authenticity and taste.View Deal

Siemens TI351209GB EQ.300 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Black | Now £329.00 | Save £80.00

This machine grinds fresh coffee, using its powerful ceramDrive, and that means fresh brews every time. The Siemens unit looks stylish, but is actually really easy to use thanks to its one-touch button design. No hassle cleaning this one either as removable parts can be placed in your dishwasher. Easy.

View Deal

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch coffee machine | Was: £279.99 | Now: £201.09 | Saving: £78.90

This is big money off for a classic De'Longhi cofee machine. It's perfect for producing a wide range of coffee classics, including delicious, flavourful cappuccinos, lattes and machiatos. The user-friendly design means that behind the great look the machine is simplicity itself to operate plus you're getting that De'Longhi premium edge.

View Deal

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Espresso Coffee Machine, Red | Now £49.00 | Save up to 50% at John Lewis

This gorgeous little red number is a smidgen under 50 quid and for that you get a great little coffee machine. Espresso is the way to go here, with 10-bar pressure producing intense crema-topped single or double shots with one-button simplicity. A 600ml water tank, drip tray and auto-off function complete the package.

View Deal

John Lewis Nespresso deals: Save up to £69 on the very best Nespresso machines





