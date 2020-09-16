Black Friday came early with this Wahoo Kickr bundle deal that saves you £150 and bags 1-month FREE Zwift membership

No need to wait, the best Black Friday deals are happening right now, in September! Amazon Prime Day might be a few weeks away still but this Wahoo Kickr deal from Zwift is worth a look at. Save £150 when you buy the 2018 Wahoo Kickr plus the Wahoo Kickr Climb incline simulator and also receive a 1-month FREE Zwift Membership gift card.

The 2018 Wahoo Kickr offers almost exactly the same riding experience as its successor, the 2020 Wahoo Kickr, one of the best turbo trainers on the market at this moment in time. The main difference between the two is that the new Kickr is equipped with the AXIS feet that tilts as you ride and it also doesn't need a spindown for calibration.

Why should you buy the Wahoo Kickr Climb K.O.M. Bundle bundle

Turbo trainers are hot commodity nowadays and they were one of the first type of fitness equipment to run out a few months back when the global lockdown happened. If you are planning on building your best home gym setup for cycling – a.k.a. pain cave – you should start with getting a turbo trainer. That is if you already have the best road bike at your disposal.

The 2018 Wahoo Kickr is still considered one of the best smart trainers and even its successor brought only small improvements to the table which is an indication just how capable the original turbo was. This version also comes with a pre-installed 11-speed cassette (Shimano/SRAM compatible).

The Wahoo Kickr Climb incline simulator is one of the better peripherals from Wahoo that can effectively make your indoor cycling experience more realistic and definitely harder. The Climb can simulate up to 20% inclines and down to -10% declines.

Combine this setup with Zwift and you have yourself the perfect indoor cycling experience, complete with virtual world and top of the league riders cycling next you (virtually). A must have for all serious riders!