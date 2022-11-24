Black Friday bargain hunters, this incredible Fitbit Sense 2 deal is for you

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Is the Fitbit Sense 2 the best Fitbit? According to our Fitbit Sense 2 review, it isn't, but it's worth mentioning that that was written when the watch was sold at full price. Thanks to this cheap Fitbit deal on Black Friday, even we are considering buying one; it's so inexpensive. After all, it can do everything a smartwatch can and more, including ECG, stress tracking and advanced sleep tracking.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: Was £270 , now £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's most feature-packed smartwatch, the Sense 2, has built-in GPS and can measure sleep, heart rate and stress automatically. Despite the huge AMOLED screen, it has up to six days of battery life. The price includes a six-month Fitbit Premium trial, too! Lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: Was $300 , now $199.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Same as above, but in the US! Actually, looking at the currency converter, this is actually a better deal than the one above.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: Was AU$450 , now AU$420 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The deals are not quite as mind-blowing in Australia, but you can still save AU$30, which is something, right?

Should yo buy the Fitbit Sense 2 on Black Friday?

The Fitbit Sense 2 is an excellent health smartwatch, even better than its predecessor. It has a better stress tracking system, a more user-friendly interface, a physical button, and the same handsome design we all admire. Better still, the watch didn’t change the features that worked well, including passive activity tracking, sleep tracking, etc.

The lack of WiFi support is a bit of a disappointment, as it makes music listening on the watch impossible. Not to mention, it's also slower to update the watch, which admittedly doesn't happen often, but still. That said, it’s hard not to recommend the Fitbit Sense 2 as it’s just so pretty and user-friendly. As a health-forward smartwatch, it’d be hard to find a better and more handsome option as the Fitbit Sense 2.