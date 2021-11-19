The best Black Friday 50-inch TV deals 2021

If you're looking for a Black Friday 50-inch TV deal, this is the place. We've got today's lowest prices on 48- to 50-inch TVs from a range of big-name manufacturers, including top OLED and QLED 4K TVs, as well as more affordable models.

The best 50-inch TVs are always huge hits over Black Friday, because they can fit in most people's living rooms without requiring a major furniture rearrangement, and you can find some seriously great offers on them among the best Black Friday deals. They're big enough to feel cinematic, but not so big that they command huge sums.

You get a lot of flexibility at this size: you can buy versions of the very best TVs with elite image quality, you can balance quality and features with great-value options that rank among the best TVs under £1000 and best TVs under $1000, and there are some of the best TVs under £500 at this size. And, of course, Black Friday means you could get an even better TV for your budget.

You've got all the major 4K TV tech options here, including some of the best OLED TVs from LG, and lots of the best Samsung TVs come with 50-inch options.

This size tends to deliver some of the best TV deals in terms of getting great image quality for a low price – and at a size that can be big enough to feel cinematic in the living room, but can also be small enough to fit in offices or bedrooms.

Samsung Black Friday 50-inch TV deals

Samsung AU7100

Samsung AU9000

Samsung Q60A

Samsung Q80A

Samsung QN90A

Samsung QN95A

Sony Black Friday 50-inch TV deals

Sony X85J

Sony X90J

LG Black Friday 50-inch TV deals

LG A1

LG C1

LG B1

Hisense Black Friday 50-inch TV deals

Hisense A6G