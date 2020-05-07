Xbox Series X launch games LIVE stream: watch it here now

It's almost here! We're about to watch Xbox Series X gameplay for the very first time. In addition to the games we already know about, we're also expecting a whole host of Xbox Series X games launch titles to be officially revealed today.

This latest Inside Xbox Stream is sure to be an exciting one, as it will announce and showcase a bundle of third-party games you'll be able to play on the Xbox Series X when it launches later this year.

Among those new Xbox games are entries from established franchises such as the recently-announced Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Call Of Duty: Warzone and many more, hopefully alongside original Xbox Series X titles such as co-op RPG Outriders. Here's how to watch all the action from the Xbox Series X games launch event as it unfolds.

Xbox Series X event: What time is the Inside Xbox live stream?

The Inside Xbox live stream will take place at 4pm British Summer Time, 11am EDT and 8am PST, as the reveal is set to be broadcast live around the world. That's in just a few short minutes.

Xbox Series X event: Where can I watch the live stream?

We've embedded the Inside Xbox live stream video directly above, so get ready to watch the unveiling of the latest third-party Xbox Series X games in just a few minutes time.

Xbox Series X event: What new games will be announced?

Seven years ago this month, the Xbox One was revealed to the public. (Image credit: Microsoft)

As mentioned above, the newly-announced stealth-actioner Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is arguably the highest-profile third-party Xbox Series X game, having recently dropped a launch trailer. The cinematic first look shows a departure from the game's traditional rooftop-sneaking stealth-led gameplay, as lead character Eivor engages in pitched battles with English soldiers.

Other games expected to be announced include Call Of Duty: Warzone. The battle royale game is guaranteed to appear on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Developers Activision and Infinity Ward have called the massive multiplayer game the "one constant" for every new game in the series, so expect future iterations of the franchise – whether based in World War 2 or the near future – to coincide with new events, skins, season passes and more for Warzone, creating a global community of next-generation Call of Duty players.

Other games likely to be unveiled today include FIFA 21, which was teased in the Xbox Series X announcement trailer released last year. With all sporting events cancelled as a result of the global health crisis, football fans are hungrier than ever to get a fix. Playing at home might be just the thing.

Unlikely to be announced or showcased are games set to release in 2021, such as Bethesda's Elder Scrolls VI and EA's Battlefield 6. It's worth noting a separate live event will be arranged for first-party games, so we're unlikely to see any glimpses of Halo: Infinite, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 or other titles under Microsoft's first-party banner.

Excited? You can find more detail about all our most-anticipated Xbox Series X games, whether first or third-party, in the list below.

About Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Xbox)

Microsoft's next-generation console looks set to be a seriously impressive bit of kit. Looking like an archaic tower computer to hark back to Microsoft's gaming PC roots, the console comes with an updated wireless Xbox controller, although you'll still be able to use your existing Xbox One gamepads with the console.

Microsoft is all about making it easy for existing Xbox One gamers to upgrade. "Smart delivery" will allow gamers to buy Xbox One titles and, when they're ready, upgrade to the Xbox Series X versions absolutely free.

We can guarantee they'll look and sound a lot better on next-gen. The Xbox Series X is capable of outputting a massive 12 Teraflops of graphical power (more than its competitor, PS5, which can only manage 10.2 Teraflops) and accurately depict the way light and sound are affected with directions thanks to advanced ray-tracing software.

Next-gen gaming is also set to become very accessible. Rather than booting up one game, playing for a bit, saving, closing it down and booting up another, you'll be able to switch in and out of multiple games on the fly, resuming exactly where you left off with no delay. It will be as easy and accessible as jumping between shows on Netflix.

The iconic Master Chief is set to grace the Xbox Series X (Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo: Infinite Xbox's most famous franchise leads the next-gen charge Reasons to buy + Xbox family exclusive + A "spiritual reboot" of the franchise + The iconic FPS never looked so good

You can't launch a new Xbox without Halo. The franchise's next-generation entry, Halo: Infinite, was teased during E3 2019. no gameplay was seen: it was simply a gorgeous-looking story trailer titled "Discover Hope".

The FPS looks set to build on everything that made the franchise great, with stunning visuals, a compelling universe, characters you care about and, yes, that iconic score full of solemn choirs. Although Halo: Infinite will also be launching on Xbox One, we can't wait to see that advanced ray tracing and 12 Teraflops of graphical power render this universe like never before.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was debuted along with the Xbox Series X's announcement trailer (Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II The battle wages on against both mind and body Reasons to buy + Announced at the 2019 Game Awards + Graphics include standout realistic facial movements + Our first real glimpse at what the Series X can do

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was a dark action-adventure game following Senua, a Pict warrior with inner demons. If this new trailer for the sequel is anything to go by, Senua still has her work cut out.

For players, Hellblade II represented our first real glimpse at what the Series X could do. launched alongside the Xbox Series X's announcement trailer. The short cinematic showed Senua's chanting alongside scenes of carnage, while we marvelled at the realistic facial movements.

The most impressive thing is it was allegedly made in-engine, which means this is reflective of the quality we'll be seeing on the Series X.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will follow viking warrior Eivor (Image credit: Ubisoft/Bosslogic)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla The historical action franchise goes all Nordic Reasons to buy + The first next-gen Assassin's Creed game + Prepare for all-out historical action + Will add a new layer to the AC mythology £46.85 View at Base.com

Our first look at Assassin's Creed: Valhalla gameplay will arrive during today's reveal. The game's launch trailer revealed much of its premise: follow viking warrior Eivor (although the game will allow you to create both male and female characters), the latest in a line of historical assassins.

The iconic symbol is there, set into Eivor's axe, as is the famous wrist-blade. But there doesn't look like much stealth or parkour is going on yet. Instead, the launch trailer treated us to a pitched battle as Eivor and his raiding party go up against English soldiers. It's a cross-platform game, set to appear on PS4, PS5 and Stadia in addition to both Xbox consoles.

Battle in an unfamiliar world in co-op RPG shooter Outriders (Image credit: Square Enix)

Outriders Superpowers and space collide in this genre-masher Reasons to buy + Cross-platform RPG shooter + Designed for co-op play + An exciting blend of genres

Also appearing on PS5, Outriders is an ambitious-looking RPG from People Can Fly and Square Enix. Any RPG property from Square (the creators of the incredible Final Fantasy series) is sure to at least turn heads, but how the co-op, action-orientated gameplay is going to work remains a mystery.

Set on a world called Enoch, humanity has attempted to colonise the world, but unleashed something terrible in the process. Naturally, a trio of heroes combine superpowers with sci-fi weaponry to fight humanity's corner.



(Image credit: Call of Duty)

Call of Duty: Warzone Activision's battle royale is coming to next gen Reasons to buy + Said to be the "one constant" for the franchise + Over 150 players + Free to play

Taking on Fortnite on its own turf, Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale hosting up to 150 players at a time. We could play through all the engaging single-player stories coming to Xbox Series X, but sometimes... sometimes we just want to go online and blow stuff up.

Activision says Warzone is to be the franchise's "one constant" going forward. We read that to mean no matter what form the franchise takes (Modern Warfare, Black Ops, WWII) the games will arrive with Warzone tie-ins, be they skins, weapons, arenas or otherwise. It's a smart move by Activision, and one sure to create a global community of COD players on next-gen consoles.

FIFA 21 is coming to make up for the lack of sports this year (Image credit: Microsoft)

FIFA 21 One of the most popular sports franchises on the planet Reasons to buy + No sports? Never mind + Incredible detail from close and afar + Realistic physics and ball control

FIFA 21 has been confirmed by EA sports to launch in 2020. We do have a small indication of what's coming, thanks to a sliver of football sim footage in the Xbox Series X launch trailer.

As the most famous, successful football SIM in the world and a strong presence on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, FIFA 21 looks poised to conquer holiday 2020. The fact there's been very little in the way of sports this year means FIFA fans are champing at the bit for some football action.

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum is a third-party stealth game (Image credit: Daedelic)

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum We're going back to Middle-Earth Reasons to buy + Head back to Middle-Earth with immersive level design + Impactful story choices to change the way you play + Go beyond the movies

Everyone's favourite creepy, creeping hobbit-like creature is coming to next gen. A cross-platform third-party stealth game, German developers Daedelic are creating a new version of Middle-Earth and one of its most famous inhabitants to land on next-gen consoles. Expect level design made possible by lightning-fast loading speeds to allow you to interact with the environment like never before.

Daedelic also claim your actions will affect the voices in Gollum's head, giving you different prompts during gameplay based on your existing playstyle. Be nice, and the Smeagol side will get stronger. Be nasssty, and the evil Gollum will have the louder voice. Due sometime in 2021.

