Best Xbox games 2022 – so far

Hard to believe it's been more than 20 years since the first Xbox came out. Now into its fourth generation with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S , Microsoft certainly knows how to make a game or two.

2022 looks to be the game developer's biggest yet with major acquisitions like Bethesda and Ninja Theory finally coming to fruition, while Xbox Game Studios continues to grow its library of stellar first-party titles. Yes, there's Halo, Forza and Gears of War but Xbox is so much more than that (no matter what the web might say).

To let you in on what's best playing, we've compiled a list of the best Xbox games you can play on the console today – all taken from 2022. Enjoy!

Tunic

(Image credit: Finji )

There are many video games out there that attempt to imitate Zelda, yet few actually do it well. Tunic from solo developer Ander Shouldice is one of those exceptions, as you control an anthropomorphic and might I say adorable fox who explores a new land bursting with lost legends, ancient powers fierce monsters. Visually charming, Tunic is an isometric action-adventure is not one to sleep on. It's very much a throwback to classic Zelda, so think A Link to the Past more than Breath of the Wild.

Elden Ring

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Rise, Tarnished. Elden Ring is by far the biggest game of 2022 with more than 12 million copies sold in just under three weeks of release. A staggering number for the Souls series, one that some people still niche. Far from it! Having spent more than 120 hours exploring every nook and cranny the open world action RPG has to offer, I can tell you that it has some of the best combat you can find in a video game today alongside some downright monstrous designs that make up boss encounters. While not for everyone because of its high level of difficulty, those that do master it won't find a more satisfying experience this year.

Read T3's Elden Ring review to find out more.

MLB The Show 22

(Image credit: Sony)

It's still quite a sight to behold having Sony's Major League Baseball on an Xbox console but we're all better for it. MLB The Show 22 brings about a host of new refreshing new updates to the baseball simulator, most notably new commentary from Jon "Boog" Sciambi and Chris Singleton, while Alex Miniak returns to the public address announcer. The iterative series might not be a home run every year but the new gameplay tweaks from batting to fielding to pitching make for an even more authentic experience.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

(Image credit: Gearbox)

A chaotic fantasy world starring Borderlands fan-favourite character Tiny Tina? Sign me up. The unpredictable 13-year-old has been put in the spotlight for the very first time in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a new action RPG with first-person shooter mechanics. Played either in solo mode or with up to three friends online, you control The Newbie and are tasked with defeating the tyrannical Dragon Lord. It boasts quite the voice cast too with Ashley Burch, best known as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West , leading the lineup as Tina, next to a number of big Hollywood talents such as Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes and Will Arnett.