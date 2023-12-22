10 best Amazon Prime Video TV shows you won't want to miss in 2024

Prime Video has gone from strength to strength in the last few years, cementing itself among the very best streaming services. And that is largely down to the library of original shows that it offers up.

Amazon isn’t standing still, neither – with 2024 now just a matter of days away, we’ve dug up all the information you need about the most important original shows coming to Prime Video in the next year.

You’ll find them all listed below along with release dates if they’re confirmed, and trailers for you to check out. Enjoy.

James May: Our Man in India

Release date: 5 January 2024

With a slightly more considered approach than his Grand Tour colleagues, James May’s travelogue series continues, this time in India.

It promises a laid-back and open-minded look at India, travelling from coast to coast and showcasing some of what the magnificent country has to offer along the way.

Hazbin Hotel

Release date: 19 January 2024

Animation for grown-ups is as huge as it’s ever been, and this looks like a kooky and fun addition to that growing roster.

It’s all about Charlie, a princess of Hell trying to help rehabilitate demons to make them fit to enter Heaven. Amazon is confident enough in it to have already renewed it for a second season down the line.

Expats

Release date: 26 January 2024

We don’t know too much about Expats beyond the extremely exciting fact that it’s from Lulu Wang, whose wondrous film The Farewell was a real stunner. It’s based on a celebrated late-90s novel called The Expatriates.

It stars Nicole Kidman, too, and is set in Hong Kong - expect emotional realism and a female-led drama of real delicacy.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Release date: 2 February 2024

The Branjelina film has some of the steamiest chemistry between leading actors ever, so we’re excited to see what Donald Glover and Maya Erskine can conjure up.

It looks like an action-packed and stylish thriller from the first glimpses we’ve seen, and promises to delve into the titular couple’s relationship with a little more depth than the film managed, camp as it was.

Fallout

Release date: 12 April 2024

One of the most popular gaming franchises out there is getting a big-budget adaptation, and Fallout looks authentic and frightening, just as it should.

It tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world that is frozen in a futuristic version of the mid-20th century, with amazing aesthetics and very human conflicts being explored. We’ll get a few different characters’ viewpoints and see some truly amazing sights, that’s for sure.

The Boys – Season 4

Release date: 2024

Amazon’s goriest, most boundary-pushing show returns, fresh off the heels of successful spin-off Gen V – and tying back into it, too.

Homelander’s grip on the nation looks like it’s tightening even as his psychology becomes ever more twisted, so expect Billy Butcher and his team to do some absolutely heinous stuff to try to get even.

Citadel: Diana

Release date: 2024

Amazon continues to bet big on its spy-filled series Citadel, with a second main season confirmed. However, it'll first release this spin-off in 2024 to tide us over.

It’s an Italian production, so it looks like it’ll demonstrate that spy conspiracies happen all over the world – and should be some action-packed fun, too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Terminal List – Season 2

Release date: TBC

We don’t know that the second season of The Terminal List will actually hit Prime Video in 2024 for sure, but at the moment it’s very much rumoured to be on track.

The first season, starring Chris Pratt, was a nice little hit for Amazon, and with four more James Reece novels to adapt at the time of writing, there’s plenty more fuel in the tank.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 3

Release date: TBC

Inspired by the role-playing series Critical Role, this spirited animated show about fantasy adventurers has really come into its own at this point.

It’s set to get a third season, one that we’ve been waiting nearly a year to watch, so we’re very much anticipating that it’ll drop in 2024.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2

Release date: TBC

There’s no guarantee that the next season of The Rings of Power will drop in 2024 – we’ll say that straight away, since it’s a high-budget show that takes a long time to make.

However, the next season has been in the works since late 2022, so it’s very possible that it will be a late-2024 arrival. It's just that allowances have to be made for the strikes that will have slowed things down in 2023.