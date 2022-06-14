Best Ooni Pizza Oven deals for June 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking to ditch frozen pizzas for your own homemade and authentic creations, we’ve found the best Ooni pizza oven deals you can buy this month.

As we enter the summer months, we’re all looking forward to getting outside and firing up the grill. If pizza is your food of choice, an outdoor pizza oven not only cooks the perfect pizza within minutes but also gives you plenty of food options for your next barbeque.

Ooni (opens in new tab) is one of the best outdoor pizza oven brands to shop from due to their wide array of wood pellet, charcoal and gas pizza oven models. Fyra, Koda and Karu are the three main types of pizza ovens you can find from Ooni, all of which have made our list for the best pizza ovens (opens in new tab). We’ll explain more about each type including how they’re powered and how much they cost below.

Like most outdoor cooking equipment, Ooni pizza ovens are definitely an investment piece but you can often find great deals on each model. The Ooni website runs special deals on pizza ovens, accessories and cooking bundles during the spring and summertime, and you can also find discounts of up to 30% off from select retailers, including Amazon (opens in new tab) and John Lewis (opens in new tab).

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals you can find on the Ooni Fyra, Koda and Karu pizza ovens and other pizza accessories for this month.

Ooni Fyra deals

(Image credit: Ooni)

The Ooni Fyra (opens in new tab) is a wood-fired pizza oven and one of the most popular models from Ooni. Powered by a wood pellet system, the Ooni Fyra cooks authentic wood-fired pizzas in 60 seconds and can reach up to 500°C in just 15 minutes. Once you load it with wood pellets, the pellet hopper automatically feeds the oven to maintain the right temperature to cook your 10-12-inch pizzas. Its main attraction is that it’s incredibly lightweight and easy to pack away with its foldable and detachable legs and chimney. This also makes it very portable so you can take it with you on camping or beach trips.

The Ooni Fyra comes in one size – the Ooni Fyra 12 – and is the perfect size for all gardens. Prices on the Ooni Fura 12 start at £249, but we’ve seen it drop to under £200 many times. It’s also worth noting that you will need to buy pellets for it to work which is an additional cost depending on how often you use it. See how the Ooni Fyra matches up to the Sage Smart Oven in our Ooni Fyra 12 vs Sage the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo (opens in new tab) comparison.

Ooni Koda deals

(Image credit: Ooni)

Next up, we have the Ooni Koda (opens in new tab) which is a gas powered pizza oven. Available in 2 sizes (12 and 16), the Ooni Koda is similar to the Fyra in that it heats up and cooks your pizza quickly and efficiently for authentic and delicious results. Where it differs is that it runs on propane gas tanks and it doesn’t have a chimney, making the Koda 12 even lighter than the Fyra. It’s insanely easy to use and the set-up is a breeze as all you have to do is pop up the foldable legs, insert the stone baking board and connect it to the gas tank. Cooking with gas gives you more control over your food and the heat control dial on the Ooni Koda can be adjusted and customised to cook pizza, fish, steak and vegetables.

Prices on the Ooni Koda start at £299 for the 12 and £499 for the 16, and you’ll need to buy a gas burner for the Koda to work. In another battle of the pizza ovens, check our our comparison guide to see the similarities and differences between the Ooni Koda 12 and the Sage the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo (opens in new tab).

Ooni Karu deals

(Image credit: Ooni)

The Ooni Karu (opens in new tab) is a multi-fuel pizza oven that can be powered by three different types of fuel: wood pellets, charcoal or gas for ultimate cooking flexibility. Like the Koda, the Karu is available in 2 sizes (12 and 16), with the latter having a 16-inch baking stone which can bake 16-inch pizzas. The Ooni Karu features a hinged glass door that keeps the heat in and an airflow system that allows you to adjust the temperature for different types of pizza and foods. It also comes with a built-in thermometer so you’re aware of the exact temperature at all times.

Due to its size and power options, the Ooni Karu is the more expensive pizza oven option from Ooni and starts at £299 for the 12 and £699 for the 16. Depending on how you want to cook with it, you’ll need to keep a stash of wood pellets and charcoal or you’ll need a compatible gas burner.

Ooni Gas & Pellet deals

(Image credit: Ooni)

As we’ve mentioned above, there are a few essentials you’ll need to buy alongside an Ooni pizza oven for it to work. If you’re an Ooni Fyra user, you’ll need to stock up on wood pellets or natural firestarters (opens in new tab) which you can find for £9.99. If you’re a Koda or Karu pizza oven owner, you’ll need to make sure you have a compatible gas burner (opens in new tab). To ensure compatibility, we recommend shopping for a gas burner, tank or regulator at Ooni where prices start at £69.99.

Ooni Pizza Oven Accessories deals

(Image credit: Ooni)

If you’re looking for any additional products to go with your Ooni pizza oven, you can find a wide range of pizza oven accessories (opens in new tab). While these aren’t essential purchases, they do make using your pizza oven much easier and ensures your pizzas come out looking and tasting their best.

Our top choices are pizza peels and thermometers. A pizza peel which gets your pizza in and out of the oven is a helpful accessory to have so you can get your food out in one piece and avoid burning yourself. If you want to make sure your pizza is at the optimal temperature, an infrared thermometer measures the surface temperature within seconds for the best cooking results. Prices for both pizza peels and thermometers typically start at around £34.99, but you can find them for much cheaper if you buy them alongside the pizza oven or other accessories.