Best Netflix movies 2023 – so far

2023 is now well underway and so the debate surrounding the best Netflix movies has already begun. As the streamer is known for rolling out multiple new original movies on a monthly (and sometimes weekly) basis, we've done the hard part and sifted through them all to bring you the best of the best.

From Chris Hemsworth and Jamie Foxx to Millie Bobby Brown and Emily Blunt, Netflix has assembled some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Beginning in January with The Pale Blue Eyes starring Christian Bale and leading up to Zack Snyder's new epic space opera, Rebel Moon, in December, the calendar is once again packed for big blockbuster releases. So where to begin?

T3 has been scouring all of Netflix Original offerings in 2023, separating the bad from the good and the good from the great, so we know exactly what to recommend. This can even include movies that have earned a moment in the spotlight, trending across social media, or becoming a major talking point for whatever reason. Either way, there's something for everybody's taste. Without further ado, here are the best Netflix movies of 2023 so far.

Bank of Dave

(Image credit: Netflix / Paul Stephenson)

Bank of Dave has flown under the radar of many this year, yet its down-to-earth heartwarming story is one not to miss. Based on the real-life experiences of Dave Fishwick (played by Rory Kinnear), we follow the Burnley-based businessman as he attempts to open the first new bank in over 100 years, while also doing battle with London's elite financial institutions. It may play a bit fast and loose with the source material, however, it's near-impossible not to have a smile on your face by the time credits roll. Hugh Bonneville also puts in another great performance as the villainous Sir Charles Denbeigh, as he continues to shake his Downton Abbey image.

The Magician's Elephant

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the award-winning author Kate DiCamillo's classic novel of the same name, The Magician's Elephant is a compelling CGI animated fantasy adventure that appeals to kids and big kids alike. The story follows an orphan named Peter (played by A Quiet Place's Noah Jupe) who is searching for his long-lost sister, only to encounter a fortune teller who guides him to find a magician with an elephant. It's charming, lighthearted, and doesn't outstay its welcome. Benedict Wong is on fine form as the Magician while the supporting cast of Brian Tyree Henry, Sian Clifford, and Pixie Davies all do justice to the source material with a well-meaning message positioned at the heart of the film. What more could you want.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

(Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

Everyone loves a bit of Idris. Now back as the disgraced DCI John Luther, it's up to the man to break out of prison and hunt down sadistic serial killer David Robey (Andy Serkis) who is blackmailing people and terrorizing London. Developed by the show's creator Neil Cross, Luther: The Fallen Sun essentially is an extended episode of the award-winning BBC series, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. With a bigger sense of scale (additional filming took place in Iceland and Belgium), stunning cinematography, and a strong cast backing up some somewhat shaky material, fans of the show will be pleased to see Luther back in action.