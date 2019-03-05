The best Huawei Mate 10 deals

With the arrival of new Huawei phones like the Mate 20 Pro, P20 and P20 Pro, prices are plummeting on the maker's slightly older handsets such as the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

The Mate 10 Pro boasts a 6-inch, 18:9, 2160 x 1080 (HD+) resolution display while the regular Mate 10 will have a 5.9-inch display with 16:9 ratio and 2560 x 1440 (2K) resolution. Huawei are calling these 'FullView' displays, and both are HDR10 compatible.

Inside both Mate 10 variants is the Kirin 970 chipset, backed up by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for the Pro, and 4GB RAM and 64GB for the standard version of the handset.

The design is an evolution of last year's model, now with a glass black rather than metal. However, unlike the latest Phones Huawei decided against wireless charging.

The Mate 10 features expandable memory, while the Mate 10 Pro doesn't, but, the Pro is now also water resistant with an IP rating of 67.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Display: 6.0 inches, 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9

Processor: Kirin 970 / 6GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4000 mAh

Camera: Dual 20 MP +12 MP, f/1.6

Huawei Mate 10

Dimensions: 150.5 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm

Display: 5.9 inches, 1440 x 2560 pixels , 16:9

Processor: Kirin 970 / 4GB RAM

Storage: 64GB + Expandable

Battery: 4000 mAh

Camera: Dual 20 MP +12 MP, f/1.6