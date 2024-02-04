Best headphones 2024: the perfect over-ear, on-ear and in-ear headphones

When it comes to the best headphones there are stacks of options. We've got other articles handling the best active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones, the best in-ear ANC true wireless headphones, the best high-end wired-only headphones, even the best running headphones if you're looking for sports use. There are so many specifics, we ensure that every base is covered.

So what about this best-of list? This is T3's selection of selections, the very best-of-best headphones across a wide range of categories and user needs, handling budgets from small to large, including in-ear to over-ear products. There's something for everyone here.

Not everything in this list is the very latest release products, simply because some generation-old products are still superb but available for a smaller price and therefore well worthy of consideration.

T3 Top 3 headphones

The best headphones we recommend in 2024

Best overall

With every iteration of the WH-series noise-cancelling (ANC) over-ear headphones, Sony has dramatically improved the listening experience. But with the XM5 cans everything’s been taken to a new aural level altogether.

The WH-1000XM5 deliver an expansive soundstage and the very best ANC that the company has ever produced. As we say in our review: “Sony has delivered a pair of headphones that can deal with virtually any external sound short of an HGV moving off from the lights.”

There’s no weird cabin pressure feeling that so often comes with bad ANC and the tech even learns your locations and adapts accordingly. The new design is beautifully minimalist and, as ever, the touch controls on the right earcup are intuitive.

There is now stiff competition, though, with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones being a long-awaited release from Sony's key competitor in this market. They cost more but promise better noise-cancelling.

Best premium

Coming in hot for the 'best headphones' crown in Bowers & Wilkins' top-tier over-ears, the PX8. Yes, they're pricey, but these are the Premier League of headphones. If you want luxe materials and finish and hours of comfortable wear, not to mention all the top-flight codec compatibility, then there's little else that can compare.

As said in our PX8 review: "If you’re prepared to spend big on a new pair of headphones, but want to hear as well as see and feel where all that money has gone, you need to check out these Bowers & Wilkins. [There's] a sufficient sonic upgrade to make the price difference between it and the PX7 S2 seem entirely reasonable."

Best budget

3. Nothing Ear (2) The best budget noise-cancelling earbuds Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 60.9g (case & buds) ANC listening time per charge: 4hrs Total ANC listening time with case: 22.5hrs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great battery life + Clear mic quality Reasons to avoid - Slightly bass heavy - No voice assistant support

The second-generation of Nothing's earbuds, the Ear (2), knocked the T3 team's socks off (well, ears off). Described in our review as "everything you need and nothing you don't", these affordable in-ears "build on the brand's position as a fashionable start-up offering a genuine knockout product. ANC earbuds don't come more complete than this, with excellent sound quality, a top-notch app interface and great battery life."

Indeed it's hard to find fault with these affordable ANC-ers, which is why they're so high up our list. Unless, of course, you don't particularly enjoy the transparent design and motifs. But in a sea of otherwise black and grey/creme finishes, the Ear (2) stand out – and for all the right reasons. They're a big upgrade over their predecessor, too, which were already stellar in-ears as it was.

Best for sports

If you’re looking for the best true wireless earbuds for the gym and don’t mind the expense, you’ve just found your essential workout kit. Whether you’re spinning, crunching, or boxing, the over-ear loop on the Powerbeats Pro means this excellent audio isn’t going anywhere. With powerful audio for those workout anthems and great passive noise-cancelling due to the snug fit, these gym buds are unrivalled.

This does in turn mean that the case will take up more space in your pocket but at least there’s plenty of battery life inside with a total of 24 hrs between charges. And, the benefits of Beats means that even if you’ve forgotten to charge them pre-gym, 15 minutes of charge will deliver hours of playback.

Best for apple users

They’ve been out a few years now (and just re-released with new USB-C port for charging), but Apple’s noise-cancelling earbuds are still some of the best headphones for fruit-based devices.

Not only do they have handy automatic pairing and switching ideal for those embedded in the Apple ecosystem, but they’ve also got wireless charging functionality, as well as handy IPX4 water resistance so you can head to the gym and not have to worry.

The audio still impresses and a choice of silicone earbuds means you’ll get the kind of snug fit that AirPods have never previously offered with their one-size-fits-all approach. Solid noise-cancelling is an essential addition and while the battery life in each earbud might seem a little short compared to the competition, the form-factor is particularly sleek and light to make up for it.

Best anc earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are, as their name suggests, the 'ultimate' noise-cancelling earbuds. They're pricier than many of their competitors, but if blocking out extraneous noise to the extreme is your goal then these are the in-ear market leaders.

As we say in our Bose QC Ultra Earbuds review: "if you're in the market for one of the best-sounding pairs of earbuds, these sit in scarce company. Complete with a top-notch app you'll even find exceptional noise cancelling properties and a listening experience which doesn't fatigue on long sessions."

Best bose over-ears

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are not only ultimate at audio, their active noise-cancelling is unrivalled – it's actually even more powerful than the Sony in the number one position in this guide. There's also a fantastic Immersive Audio (think spatial audio) feature to enhance sound.

The QC Ultra Headphones are versatile because they're exceptional for travel – the great carry case and folding design are testament to that – which makes these Bose over-ears ideal for those on the go, but also those who want to listen at home.

As we said in our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review: "All hail the noise-cancelling king! If you're looking for incredible travel headphones then you can do no better. However, the price is certainly high."

Best for travel

Been on a flight recently? You’ve probably already seen at least one pair of Bose QC45 cans wandering around on someone's head. Despite Sony’s grasp on the ANC market, these Bose folding cans still have some of the very best noise cancelling available and are exceptionally comfortable for long-haul travel.

Add in ultra-reliable physical controls, great sound, a handy app for tweaking EQ, and an array of mics for excellent call quality and the QC45s are still a rock-solid wireless ANC headphone choice.

However, there are many similarities with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, which are a little more premium and a lot more expensive, so it'll come down to your budget and which fit and finish you prefer overall. The lines are more blurred across Bose's range now.

Best luxury

9. Focal Bathys The best luxury headphones Our expert review: Specifications Battery life : 30hrs with ANC Wired option: Yes, 3.5mm aptX: Yes (aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive) AAC & SBC: Yes Today's Best Deals View at zZounds View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Clarity, spaciousness and scale of sound + Good looks and great standard of build + Can be used as a desktop DAC Reasons to avoid - Physical controls don’t feel special - ANC performance doesn’t match sound quality - Pricey

Among the pricier headphones on our best-of list, the Focal over-ear cans earn their worth by sounding superb. Compatible with all the high-end codecs you could need, it’s with a mixture of pleasure and relief we’re able to say the Bathys are definitely special.

However, as stated in our review: "the noise-cancelling doesn’t quite match the stellar nature of their audio performance, but unless you’re buying headphones less for their sound quality and more for their ability to shut out the outside world, then the Bathys turn out to justify their asking price... and then some."

Best audiophile earbuds

If you’re an audio connoisseur, we don’t need to sell you on the unrivalled benefits of wired sound. The Sennheiser IE600s add a fresh twist of ingenuity with this unique 3D-printed in-ear design. The earbuds are printed using ZR01 amorphous zirconium for ultra durability that’s three times more resistant to bending than regular steel. That definitely means you’re OK taking these on your morning commute.

The single driver arrangement is pure joy for your ears, too, delivering ultra-detailed audio across a large soundstage. With a choice of three eartips for maximum comfort, if you’re an audiophile then you don’t miss your music through these.

How we test

How we test headphones

At T3 how we test our headphones is beautifully simple. We listen to them. A lot. And not just sitting in the office or in a quiet room. Out in the street. On public transport. On planes. Out shopping. The only way to test active noise cancelling is to find as many things to cancel as possible to make sure we can still hear the Encanto soundtrack.

And speaking of soundtracks, we hit every genre of music to make sure we can hear the full breadth of what each pair of headphones can offer. Treble, bass, mid tones and EQ all come under an aural microscope to make sure we get the most accurate impression. This also helpfully means we can get through plenty of battery to test manufacturer promises when it comes to how much juice is lurking in carry cases. And we’ll always check fast charging too.

Finally we also understand that our busy lives mean music is only half of what we expect from our headphones. We spend plenty of time testing call quality, not just in terms of speaker clarity but also making sure that those on the other end can actually hear what we have to say. We test in both calm and windier conditions to make sure that mic quality will always stand up to everyday life.

How to choose

How to pick the best headphones for you

When it comes to picking the best headphones for you, the good news is that you don’t automatically always have to go for the most expensive option. First of all, it’s important to think about where you want to use your headphones. Are they for exercise? Wearing in the office? Or maybe to put the mute into your morning commute? Dreadful puns aside, if you do want the rest of the world to disappear, you definitely want to invest the extra in a pair of active noise-cancelling headphones, and if you’re a gym bunny you’ll really want something sweat proof.

Once you’ve worked out what you need, your next choice is what style of headphone you want. And truthfully it’s all about comfort and subjectivity. Maybe you want the subtlety of a pair of true wireless in ear buds or maybe you want the world to know you are actively listening to music. We’ve given you the best headphone for all budgets, all you need to do is choose what’s right for you.