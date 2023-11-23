Best fridge freezer deals for Black Friday now live – 7 sales T3 experts recommend

The best Black Friday deals are now live and I’ve found the best fridge freezer deals you need to shop today.

During the sales season, many people look for cheap prices on Christmas gifts or things to treat themselves with. But as a home expert, I’d recommend shopping for large appliances.

The Black Friday sales are the best time to shop for large appliances, like the best fridges , dishwashers, washing machines and so on. Refrigerators and the best fridge freezers often get hundreds of pounds taken off their price so if you’re in need of an upgrade for the festive season or your fridge freezer has just taken its last breath, these are the seven fridge freezer deals I’d buy this Black Friday.

Samsung SpaceMax BRB26615EWW/EU Integrated 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £899 , now £699 at Currys

Save £200 on the Samsung SpaceMax Integrated Fridge Freezer at Currys. Combined, the fridge freezer has a huge 247-litre capacity and it uses fan All-Around cooling to keep your food at the perfect temperature. The inside is easily adjustable with its slide-in shelves and extra wide wine rack.

Fridgemaster MS83430ES American Fridge Freezer: was £650 , now £469.99 at Argos

The Fridgemaster American Fridge Freezer is £180 off in the Argos Black Friday sale. It has a multi airflow system that distributes cool air throughout the fridge and allows for better temperature control. For those wanting to save money on bills, this fridge freezer has an improved energy rating and runs quieter and for longer.

Bosch Series 2 KGN34NLEAG Freestanding 50/50 Fridge Freezer: was £629 , now £499 at John Lewis

The Bosch Series 2 Freestanding Fridge Freezer is under £500 at John Lewis. The fridge uses a multi airflow system to keep food chilled and the freezer has SuperFreezing to protect frozen food from defrosting. The inside also has LED lights for better visibility and minimised electricity usage.

Haier HTR3619FNMP_PI 60/40 Fridge Freezer: was £649 , now £479 at AO.com

Save £170 on the Haier Fridge Freezer in the AO.com Black Friday sale. It has a variety of fresh focused features and has a huge 348 litre capacity which can hold 19 bags of food shopping at a time. If you’re an AO member, you get an extra saving of £15, so you get this Haier model for just £464.

Hisense RS741N4WCE American Fridge Freezer: was £750 , now £630 at Argos

Get 16% off the Hisense American Fridge Freezer in this Argos Black Friday deal. With a big 578-litre capacity, this fridge has an LED touch panel which allows you to reach the desired temperature. It also has a built-in water dispenser for ice cold water on demand.

LG GBM21HSADH_SI Fridge Freezer: was £599 , now £499 at AO.com

This LG Fridge Freezer is now under £500 at AO.com. This energy-efficient fridge freezer has adjustable shelves and a big freezing zone for extra storage. As an AO.com member, you get an extra £15 off this fridge freezer, taking it down to £484.