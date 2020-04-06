Cheap Fitbit Charge 3 deals in the UK and US: the LOWEST prices on this excellent Fitbit fitness tracker now

In case you are not all that interested in the best cheap Fitbit Versa Lite and Versa 2 deals, here are some excellent Fitbit Charge 3 deals for you. Should you be unfamiliar with the Fitbit Charge 3, it is one of the best fitness tracker on the market today, but definitely one the most popular ones. And since the new Fitbit Charge 4 has just recently been announced, we are expecting prices to go further down.

In the UK, the best deal we could find for the Fitbit Charge 3 is at Amazon, while Scan has an offer on the Fitbit charge 3 Special Edition.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon UK, sale price £89.99, was £129.99, you save £40

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition at Scan, sale price £116.99, was £149.99, you save £33

In the US, ABT has the best offer on the Charge 3 and Macy's on the Charge 3 Special Edition.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at ABT for $119.95, was $149.95, you save $30

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition at Macy's for $139.95, was $169.95, you save $30

Better measure calories burned, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days. Even better, the charge time (0 to 100 percent) 2 hours, no need to leave the Fitbit Charge 3 plugged in the mains all night.

Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker | Sale price £89.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £40 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 3 might not be a smartwatch, but for a fitness tracker, it provides more than enough metrics to pore over. It tracks heart rate 24/7, estimates calories burned, monitors sleep and female health too. It is also swimproof and recognises exercises automatically (not all types but many). The Fitbit Charge 3 is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels as part of the Fitbit Premium subscription service, free of charge for 90 days at the moment!View Deal

In the US? try this link...

Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 at ABT for $119.95, was $149.95, you save $30

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

Should you wear it in your sleep, the Fitbit Charge 3 can even help you slumber more efficiently by giving you personalised insights on your sleeping patterns and bedtime reminders.

The Fitbit app can also track female health and monitor periods, record symptoms and estimate fertility windows, giving you a broader, more holistic view of your own body.

Yet more Fitbit deals