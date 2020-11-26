Best deals in the Sonos Black Friday sale: get up to £280 off Sonos home cinema

Last year's Sonos deals at this time of year were among the very best Black Friday deals going. This year, however, they are even better. Whereas last year you could get £70 off a Beam or a Sub, £40 off a Sonos One and £30 off One SL, this year the Sonos sale is handing out £100 discounts on Beam, Sub AND the portable Move speaker, and £40 off both One AND One SL. Phew.

• Shop all Sonos UK deals now

If you are looking at setting up a home cinema system, this sale could net you as much as £280 off, were you to buy a Beam, a Sub and a pair of Sonos One or One SL speakers to use as rear surround speakers. There are also all manner of other multi-room and home cinema configurations you can go for.

Unlike a lot of brands, Sonos really does reserve its very best deals for the end of year sales, and they have surpassed themselves with these Black Friday deals.

DEAL OF THE DAY Sonos Beam £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

The best soundbar you can get, pound for pound – both in terms of weight and price. So compact yet it sounds so good and, again, Alexa/Google are built in. Beam also supports Dolby 5.1 surround sound if you add a pair of Sonos Ones or Sonos One SLs, and a Sub. Coincidentally, all of them are on sale now. Oh yeah. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Sonos One £159 | Was £199 | Save £40 at Sonos.com

This is a steal at £199. At £159 it's almost a no-brainer to pick one up. Sonos One is a great-sounding multi-room speaker that supports AirPlay 2 and a huge range of streaming services. It also has your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant built in. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Sonos One SL £139 | Was £179 | Save £40 at Sonos.com

Exactly the same as the above in terms of appearance and sound, but minus Alexa and Google Assistant. So if you don't want or need an AI home-help, but do want a super-sounding, multi-room speaker well… now you can. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

STAR DEAL! Sonos Move £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

The Sonos you can take everywhere, this ruggedly designed but still rather chic speaker sounds an awful lot like the Sonos One, but has a battery and the option of Bluetooth connectivity as well as the usual Wi-Fi. This lower price makes it highly desirable. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Sonos Sub £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

Deep, pounding bass – free from distortion – is very important if you want to get the full audio picture when watching movies. It also helps if you like reggae, techno or Pink Floyd. Bass is important, and Sonos Sub provides about a megaton of it. Obviously, it adds a huge amount of wallop to movie explosions, dance music and hard rock, but it's not just a bottom-end bruiser; Sub adds richness to any musical or home cinema source. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Why you should buy Sonos

There are a lot of multi-room systems available now but Sonos has been doing it longer than anyone, and its family of speakers, soundbars and inputs is extremely slick at this point. You can have seamless multi-room connectivity, access to just about every streaming service there is, and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

More importantly, all of the current Sonos range boasts excellent sound, and the designs of the speakers are always stylish but understated.

If you own older Sonos speakers, they are also offering discounts of up to 30% on new speakers when you trade your veterans in – recent developments in their app and the growing importance of hi-def music and Dolby Atmos mean that older Sonoses (Sonii) are no longer able to get the same software updates as the newer breed.

• Find out more about the Sonos upgrade programme

Sonos home cinema deals: what you need to know

Sonos has delved heavily into the world of home cinema in recent years, and you can combine various of its speakers to make surround systems.

As well as the Arc and Beam, Sonos still sells the Playbar and Playbase – the latter is like a soundbase with a subwoofer built in, which your TV is meant to sit on. The whole soundbase concept never quite took off. The Playbar and Playbase are older models will not be fully supported going forwards, so you are better off with the Arc or Beam.

Sonos also makes the Sub which, as you may have guessed, is a powerful subwoofer, for those who are totally addicted to bass (we mean the low notes, not the fish).

You can wirelessly combine an Arc or Beam with a pair of Sonos One, Sonos One SL or Play 5 speakers, with the additional speakers doing duty as rear surround speakers. Any of these combinations muster up a very convincing degree of bottom end but if you want real mega bass, the Sub can supply it.

Sonos only supports Dolby Digital 5.1 in the Beam, and Digital 5.1 and Atmos in the Arc – there is NO support for DTS. It does a very good job with compatible Dolby soundtracks, and Dolby Digital is still the standard for most broadcast and streamed TV, with Atmos creeping onto more and more iTunes, Netflix and Amazon Prime content. DTS doesn't turn up on many streams, but it remains extremely popular on Blu-rays especially of more prestigious movies.

If a different surround codec is used, or the broadcast is in stereo only, the Sonos system will apply a fairly decent simulated surround effect, but it definitely sounds best with Dolby material. The other thing to note here is that if you use an external box to watch movies and shows, your TV will need to support Dolby Digital passthrough if you want to plug your Sonos in to your telly via optical digital or HDMI. Most modern TVs will be fine. Most over about 5 years old will NOT be fine.

There's no way we can give a comprehensive guide to which TVs do or do not support passthrough but on the whole, older TVs and cheaper TVs do not, while newer, more premium TVs do. Get your manual out, or search online.

Black Friday sales around the web

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales