Best Coronavirus maps to update you about the global cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus has been spreading across the globe like wildfire, and while there's no cause for panic, keeping tabs on the areas in which it's popping up in, and the number of cases there, can give you an idea as to current state of affairs around you.

You won't find any mobile live map apps on either Android or iOS, with neither Google nor Apple seeming to have approved any, which is probably wise given the proliferation of shady apps at the best of times.

Google points Play Store users to approved apps that are news focused, while Apple is reportedly rejecting all "coronavirus-related software not from recognized health organizations or the government," according to The Verge.

That leaves you with a choice of reputable browser-based options, a lot of which pull their data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. We've rounded up the best of them below.

Top recommended coronavirus live map

The best live map for coronavirus updates is Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering's (JHU CSSE) own. The dashboard displays the total number of confirmed cases, deaths, and recoveries worldwide, with the data also split by country/ region. The map's appearance is customisable, with 16 options including cartographic, topographic, and street map.

It's hugely comprehensive, and if the dashboard's tables are a bit much, each panel is expandable so that you can view them full-screen. You can tab between cumulative confirmed and active cases on the map, and interact with the map directly to get stats for the virus in each area. There's even a mobile version in the absence of an app.

Additional coronavirus live maps

The Independent's live map pulls its data from JHU CSSE but is significantly pared back compared to our top pick. You can click on a region of the map to get stats on the number of confirmed cases, deaths, and recoveries, and zoom in and out. Simple and uncluttered.



HealthMap is a map with a nifty 'animate spread' feature that lets you watch the virus' spread from the first reported cases in China to the present day. This offers more detail than the previous option, but the stats offered for each region are pretty bare bones, citing the total number of cases only.

The World Health Organization’s dashboard drops the default dark mode of JHU but has a somewhat similar layout. It also has expandable panels showing the total number of cases in each country, and total deaths worldwide.

NextStrain is for science nerds, or those looking for really technical details on the pandemic. It has a phylogeny tree depicting the genome of the virus, an animated map charting its spread, and lots of other complicated-sounding categories for you to explore.

Self-isolation and working from home

The spread of coronavirus across the world has been alarming in its alacrity, but there are things you can do to reduce your chances of infection, with the most important piece of advice being to wash your hands - thoroughly. While there's no call for panic, you should take care to follow official health guidelines, especially as COVID-19 has recently been categorised as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

With the official advice being to self-quarantine if you present any symptoms (namely a new and persistent cough, or a fever), it's worth making sure that your home office is properly equipped with the basic, like a decent office chair or a really good mouse. We've linked to a few of our essential guides for your home office, so you can self-isolate in comfort.