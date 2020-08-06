Best cheap noise cancelling headphones deals: Bose QuietComfort 35 II, Beats Studio3 and Sony offers on NOW

If you're looking for the best cheap noise cancelling headphones deals, these are they. While big sales events such as the now-back-on-again Amazon Prime Day are always good times to find noise cancelling headphones sales, offers, deals and other ways of saying 'cheaper than usual', there are actually deals to be had all the time, if you know where to look. And we do know where to look.

On a Sony tip, there's a great deal still to be had on its over-ear headphones – WH-1000XM3. These are still officially the best noise cancelling headphones any man, woman or person of other gender can purchase, despite the arrival of B&W's PX7 and Bose's NC 700. Amazon has been running this deal for ages now, and amazingly the price has even been nudged down a little more.

If you are a confirmed Bose-o-phile, there are deals on Bose QuietComfort 35 II – down to £259. That is a bit ridiculous for such an elderly bit of tech, but there is also a deal to be had on its youthful and sprightly replacement Bose NC 700, which is £60 off RRP…

If you prefer in-ear noise cancelling, that's great as Sony WF-1000XM3 (review) has a discount that is so consistently applied it's almost like the new RRP. No way would I pay £230 for these buds but at £170 or so, you are talking my language (but I won't be able to hear you).

Don't forget about Dre (noise cancelling headphones): Amazon has the best current Studio 3 deal.

• Get up to £100 off Bose NC 700 at Amazon! Admittedly you have to get the horrible looking white ones for that, but there's money off silver and black too.

• American readers might also enjoy $51 off Sony WH-1000XM3 at 'Newegg', whatever that is

By an uncanny coincidence Amazon also has Sony's noise cancelling headphones at a great price. This is significant because the Sony WH-1000XM3 is actually, whisper it, a better pair of noise cancelling headphones than the Bose QC35 II. Take a look at our best noise cancelling headphones Top 10, and you will see it is true. The audio has that bit more zip, the noise cancelling is even better, especially on aeroplanes, and build quality is on par or better.View Deal

Shure Aonic 50 review – among the very best noise cancelling headphones

Perhaps Amazon's rediscovered enthusiasm for cut-price Bose noise cancelling headphones stems from the fact that QC35 II are now Alexa compatible – it was Google Assistant only at launch. Just press a button and you can talk to your choice of the digital assistants. Noise cancelling and sound quality remain among the best you'll find. That Bose NC700 further down is a better deal, though. View Deal

Or the dark horse – Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 Wireless

This Argos deal is well worth considering. Why? Because the Beats flagship over-ear noise cancelling headphones are about as good as the Bose and Sony above in terms of sonic performance and the noise cancelling is right up there, yet this is notably cheaper than either the Bose or the Sony. Whether you like the look may be more of a personal choice but hey – that's why you're an individual. View Deal

Why you should buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II

The Mk II version of QC35 adds a button to awake Google Assistant or Alexa, meaning that the headphones now excel as a music product, headset for making phone calls, and a sort of AI butler.

Active noise cancelling is absolutely superb. It can be dialled up or down via the app to suit your location, and there is also a button to allow audio passthrough, so you can talk to your aeroplane's air crew, for instance, without the tiresome need to remove your headphones.

The sound quality with ANC on is very good indeed. It's perhaps not as exciting as the rival noise cancellers from, Sony, Beats or Bowers & Wilkins, but it's very listenable, and not tiring. Comfort is exemplary and the battery lasts 20 hours or so per charge.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II basically invented the market for premium wireless, noise-cancelling headphones. All the other brands have been scrabbling to catch up ever since, and the QC35 II remains a stunning pair of headphones, and probably the most successful of the last decade in terms of units sold and $£ generated.

Even Bose themselves will tell you that, while the new Noise Cancelling 700 has several improved features, including touch controls and very clever enhancement of your speech for calls and AI assistants, the sound and noise cancelling in them is actually not that different from the QC35 II.

Why you should buy Beats by Dr Dre Studio3 Wireless

These Apple-powered over-ear headphones boast astonishingly good active noise cancelling (ANC) which actually adapts to your surroundings. The Studio3 Wireless detects different types of noise and then terminates them with extreme prejudice, quelling everything from aeroplane cabin noise to office 'banter' to, most impressive of all, gusts of wind. And wind is like Kryptonite to most ANC headphones.

Audio retains the usual Beats sonic characteristics – bassy and forceful – but in a way more subtle manner than previous headphones from the brand. These are truly musical. Battery life is 22 hours with ANC on and an insane 40 hours with it off. As usual with Beats headphones, a short charge will give you several hours more battery life. Pairing with Apple devices is super quick and slick thanks to Apple's equivalent of NFC. Not that it's exactly slow or clumsy when pairing with non-Apple devices, in the usual Bluetooth manner.