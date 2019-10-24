Best Buy just slashed gaming PC and monitor prices before Black Friday

Whether you're a fan of Fortnite, wild for Warcraft or over-emotional about Overwatch, you need a gaming setup that's more than the sum of its parts.

Before the best Black Friday deals get into full swing, Best Buy have a selection of discounts for its US customers, with up to $120 off PC towers, laptops and monitors so you can make the most out of your games.

Best PC games: great PC games to play today

Best Black Friday deals: the sales and discounts to look out for

The deals run from custom-built gaming towers from CyberPowerPC and iBUYPOWER, to laptops from Acer and Dell engineered for gaming from the ground up. A selection of monitors also make the cut, with MSI, Samsung and Acer bringing you clean, crisp images to immerse yourself in virtual worlds. Some of the kit is even bundled with some of 2019's biggest games, allowing you to experience what they're capable of straight out of the box.

If you're in the US, you can save up to $120 on top gaming gear like this lot to give you the edge for both online and solo play. Check out a small selection of what's on offer below, or go to Best Buy's gaming savings page for the full range of deals available. You'd better go fast, though, as offers only last until 27 October.

MSI - Oculux 24.5" LED monitor | was $379.99 | now only $249.99 at Best Buy

With high resolution full-HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, this monitor will keep up with whatever your graphics card will throw at it. It's energy-star certified, so you can save power as well as money.View Deal

iBUYPOWER Gaming desktop with Intel Core i7-8700 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | was $1,499.99 | now only $1,424.99 at Best Buy

This fully kitted-out gaming desktop tower is all brute force and processing power, equipped with an 8th-generation Intel i7-8700 processor, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card and a huge 1TB of storage. It even comes pre-loaded with COD: Modern Warfare.View Deal

Acer 27" LED FHD FreeSync Monitor | was $299.99 | now only $249.99 at Best Buy

A big monitor with bigger specs, with lightning-fast 1ms reaction time to ensure your onscreen movements are in time with your commands. An unbelievable dynamic contrast ratio ensures images are crisp and clear with deep blacks and bright highlights. Save $50. View Deal

A small snippet of the host of Best Buy deals on offer, gamers in the US only have until 27 October to take advantage of these savings. There's never been a better time to upgrade your hardware in time for 2020. After all, with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom: Eternal on the horizon, you'll want to be prepared...

Black Friday deals