The best Black Friday tumble dryer deals 2021

The best Black Friday tumble dryer deals are fast-approaching, so if you are on the lookout for a cheap dryer, now is a great time to buy. Many of our favourite retailers have already launched their sales, so there are plenty of brilliant Black Friday deals to jump on right now.

You’ll find the cheapest prices at retailers including AO, Very, Currys, Amazon, John Lewis and Argos, in addition to Black Friday tumble dryer deals from the actual brands. These include price drops on some of the best tumble dryers for a range of budgets and laundry spaces, so you should easily find something that suits.

Many retailers are offering a price match guarantee too, meaning that if you find a better Black Friday tumble dryer deal elsewhere, they’ll match the price.

On that note, we recommend shopping around before hitting checkout to ensure you get the maximum saving. Our price-tracking software below flags up today’s best prices on some of the most highly rated tumble dryers on the market.

Owning a good washer dryer (or even one of the best washer dryers) is essential in winter when there are less opportunities to dry your clothes naturally – and without cluttering up your radiators. You’d think that retailers would jump on this chance to hike up their prices, right? Instead, the biggest and best Black Friday tumble dryer deals are a sure-fire way to get one of these laundry saviours at a cheaper price.

Today's best Black Friday tumble dryer deals

Beko 8kg condenser tumble dryer: was £269.99, now £219.99 at Very.co.uk Beko 8kg condenser tumble dryer: was £269.99, now £219.99 at Very.co.uk

Save £50 on an 8kg tumble dryer, which should be a good size for all but a larger family. This condenser tumble dryer doesn't need venting, so can operate in any flat or home, as long as you've got a power socket. It has sensors to avoid over-drying, saving you money.

Haier I-Pro Series 7 9kg heat pump tumble dryer: was £699, now £549 at Currys Haier I-Pro Series 7 9kg heat pump tumble dryer: was £699, now £549 at Currys

Save £150 on this heat pump tumble dryer from a premium and reliable brand. Heat pump technology is much more efficient than other drying technology, so you'll save energy (and money). It has a special drum construction for delicate fabrics, uses sensors to avoid over-drying, and has a useful I-Refresh function to keep clothes smelling fresh.

Hotpoint 9kg condenser tumble dryer: was £349, now £309 at Currys Hotpoint 9kg condenser tumble dryer: was £349, now £309 at Currys

Save £40 on a well-sized 9kg dryer, with condenser technology so it doesn't require a drain. A low-friction drum design helps with soft fabrics, and there are multiple cycles, including a quick dry option, and a mode to help prepare for ironing.

Beko 9kg heat pump tumble dryer: was £499, now £429 at Very.co.uk Beko 9kg heat pump tumble dryer: was £499, now £429 at Very.co.uk

This is a low-priced tumble dryer using heat pump tech – the most cost effective drying option. And then throw in £70 off and you've got a triple-level bargain. 9kg is a great size for families, and it runs pretty quietly too.

Bosch Black Friday tumble dryer deals

Bosch Serie 6 WTWH7660

Bosch Serie 4 WTN85280GB

Beko DTGV7000W

Beko RapiDry DPHX80460W

Miele TSJ663WP

Miele TEA225WP

Hotpoint H3D81WBUK

Hotpoint ActiveCare NTM1182XBUK

AEG AbsoluteCare T8DEE945R

AEG T9DEC866R

Hoover H-Dry 300 HLX C10DG

Hoover H-Dry 300 HLE V10DG-80

Samsung Series 5 DV80TA020AE