The best fridge deals to look out for this Black Friday

So you're looking for a cheap fridge deal this Black Friday? What a coincidence; welcome aboard! In the past, people would only buy a new fridge when their old one died but a sea-change in recent times has seen fridges brought as upgrades rather than simply as 'distress purchases', as they're known. And little wonder, since modern fridges add all manner of features to save you energy and money – a particularly big deal this year – as well as exciting new ways to keep food fresher for longer. And ice dispensers!

So alongside the phones, laptops, Dysons and Sharks in the best Black Friday deals, you will find some fridges and fridge freezers. This could include deals on the very best – as found in our guides to the best fridge, the best fridge freezer and even the best American style fridge freezer – yes, many people still call them that instead of 'big fridge freezers'.

What you are more likely to find, however, is a refrigeration product that is not in any of those lists, but is a very good deal nonetheless. And these are the places you shall find them…

Amazon Black Friday tool deals

Amazon is a real jack of all trades, and one of those trades is kitchen appliances. Whether bought through Amazon Prime or a third-party seller, there is a wealth of choice, rapid delivery on offer and some really low prices. Black Friday should see a few refrigeration bargains on show, too.

John Lewis Black Friday fridge deals

John Lewis & Partners is always a great place to shop for large appliances. It always has deals, cashback offers and sales on fridges and fridge freezers, and Black Friday could unearth some really cracking refrigeration deals. You get all the usual JL&P goodness in the form of excellent customer care, extended warranties and delivery with the option of installation.

Currys Black Friday fridge deals

Currys has an absolutely humungous array of fridges and fridge freezers that can be searched by make – all the big brands are there – and price. Last year saw Currys serving up some great Black Friday fridge deals so if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this is a page to bookmark.

AO Black Friday fridge deals

AO is another of our favourite fridge and freezer vendors. The sheer size of their refrigeration section is something to behold, AO promises to price-match rivals and offers delivery to suit you – including next- or named-day and time. If you can't find a Black Friday fridge deal at AO, you just aren't looking hard enough.