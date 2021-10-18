The best fridge deals to look out for this Black Friday

Stay cool when the sales frenzy is on: here's where to find the best fridge and fridge freezer deals on Black Friday 2021

Best Black Friday fridge deals
So you're looking for a cheap fridge deal this Black Friday? What a coincidence; welcome aboard! In the past, people would only buy a new fridge when their old one died but a sea-change in recent times has seen fridges brought as upgrades rather than simply as 'distress purchases', as they're known. And little wonder, since modern fridges add all manner of features to save you energy and money – a particularly big deal this year – as well as exciting new ways to keep food fresher for longer. And ice dispensers! 

So alongside the phones, laptops, Dysons and Sharks in the best Black Friday deals, you will find some fridges and fridge freezers. This could include deals on the very best – as found in our guides to the best fridge, the best fridge freezer and even the best American style fridge freezer – yes, many people still call them that instead of 'big fridge freezers'.

What you are more likely to find, however, is a refrigeration product that is not in any of those lists, but is a very good deal nonetheless. And these are the places you shall find them…

Amazon Black Friday tool deals
Amazon is a real jack of all trades, and one of those trades is kitchen appliances. Whether bought through Amazon Prime or a third-party seller, there is a wealth of choice, rapid delivery on offer and some really low prices. Black Friday should see a few refrigeration bargains on show, too.View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday fridge deals
John Lewis & Partners is always a great place to shop for large appliances. It always has deals, cashback offers and sales on fridges and fridge freezers, and Black Friday could unearth some really cracking refrigeration deals. You get all the usual JL&P goodness in the form of excellent customer care, extended warranties and delivery with the option of installation. View Deal

Currys Black Friday fridge deals
Currys has an absolutely humungous array of fridges and fridge freezers that can be searched by make – all the big brands are there – and price. Last year saw Currys serving up some great Black Friday fridge deals so if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this is a page to bookmark. View Deal

AO Black Friday fridge deals
AO is another of our favourite fridge and freezer vendors. The sheer size of their refrigeration section is something to behold, AO promises to price-match rivals and offers delivery to suit you – including next- or named-day and time. If you can't find a Black Friday fridge deal at AO, you just aren't looking hard enough.View Deal

Appliances Direct Black Friday fridge deals
Don't discount getting a discount at Appliances Direct. The white goods cousin of Laptops Direct, this massive online store is perhaps slightly less well known than the shops above, but those in the know rate it very highly for low prices and great customer service. View Deal

