Black Friday B&Q deals: Get tooled up for DIY deals with huge savings on Nest, Ring, Bosch, DeWalt, Hue and more

B&Q Black Friday deals have arrived, everyone! That's handy, Andy, as we are all spending more time at home, and that kitchen isn't going to mend itself. The best Black Friday deals at B&Q aren’t just about fixing up your home though, as the giant retailer also stocks mountains of cool gadgets, such as smart home and security gizmos plus essential cleaning tech. And, of course, cordless drills from Bosch, DeWalt, Makita and Black & Decker.
Take a tour down the page or use the handy tabs up above on mobile or to your left on desktop. You’ll find all our early highlights from the 40 or so B&Q Black Friday deals so far. We will be adding more as B&Q puts them up. There's no need to wait for the Cyber Monday deals if you're into home and garden DIY, that's for sure. A deal on a drill or doorbell camera could also make for a perfect Christmas gift, too.
Best B&Q Black Friday deals live NOW!
Best B&Q home security deals
Ring Pro video doorbell | Was £229 | Now £147 | Save £82
This is the most advanced of the video doorbells from increasingly massive Amazon subsidiary Ring. Featuring pristine HD video, motion detection and infra-red night vision the Pro is part video doorbell for chatting to your postman and part security solution. £82 is the best saving to be had in the Ring part of the B&Q sale.View Deal
Ring Spotlight camera | Was £199.00 | Now £135.00 | Save £64.00
A huge saving on the Ring Spotlight camera makes it even more of a useful purchase. Protect your home, shed or anything else you own with this gadget that shoots 1080p HD video with a wide-angle camera lens. There’s a built-in microphone and speakers too, so it’s a complete solution. Motion detection can be customized and there’s also Infrared night vision and a 110-decibel siren alarm. Live on-demand viewing via iOS and Android.View Deal
Nest Hello video doorbell | Was £205 | Now £149 | Save £56
This doorbell/security cam from Google spin-off Nest can detect a person approaching and alert you, but is not triggered by passing cars, cats, etc. Clever mic and camera design means you can hear visitors loud and clear and see their entire bodies, plus packages placed on the ground. A good deal in its own right, and there are some bundles available as well.View Deal
Yale Connexis L1 | Was £190 | Now £170 | Save £20
This may look like stylish door handle but it actually allows you to unlock your door (lock not supplied) with your phone. Access via secure Bluetooth app is simple, and you can also share – and subsequently switch off – 'virtual keys' with family and Airbnb guests. Phone out of battery? Don't worry, supplied key tags mean you can still gain access. £20 off may not seem much but discounts on this product are rare.View Deal
Yale Wireless Intruder alarm kit IA-320 | Was £278 | Now £185 | Save £83
A huge saving on this comprehensive motion-detecting alarm kit. For your £185 you get 2 PIR motion detectors, a keypad, a door or window contact, an external siren and a smart hub to tie it all together. All the fittings you need are also included.View Deal
Best B&Q Philips Hue deals
Philips Hue GU10 LED Daylight Dimmable Smart Light bulb | Now £25 | 3 for 2 on selected Philips Hue. Mix and match
A very bright spark at B&Q has decided that this Black Friday deserves to be well lit, which is good news if you need innovative bulbs. Get 3 for 2 and mix and match these superior Philips bulbs, which not only offer lots of smartness via the Philips Hue Bluetooth app, but are more energy efficient into the bargain. There's hours of fun to be had playing with the dimming capability too.View Deal
Best B&Q hot tub deals
Canadian Spa Grand Rapids 4 person hot tub | Was £475 | Now £297 | Save £178
Remember when it was impossible to buy a hot tub in summer? Well now you can get one with a click of your fingers with a huge discount thrown in. This tub offers plug and play simplicity and seats 4 people, so long as those for people are either quite small, or unafraid of intimacy. And there's 178 quid off!View Deal
Best B&Q power tool deals
DeWalt XR 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill 2 batteries DCD776S2T-GB | Was £100.00 | Now £70.00 | Save £30.00
This deal is so good that B&Q is making it limited to two per customer. It’s classic DeWalt quality, with a 13 mm single sleeve chuck and spindle lock for quick and easy bit change with one hand. Two speed settings, variable speed and a reverse switch offers up maximum control. The torque setting can be adjusted in 15 different ways to suit different types of job. The LED light is super useful too.View Deal
Bosch Power 4 All 18V Cordless Combi drill | Was £70 | Now £50 | Save £20
The ever brilliant Bosch comes up trumps with this high-powered but flexible drill that can be used for any number of DIY jobs. The combi design means it's able to tackle screwdriving, drilling and impact drilling in wood, metal or masonry. Features 20 pre-selectable torque settings and excellent battery life. View Deal
Makita 18V 1.5Ah Li-ion Cordless Combi drill & impact driver | Was £150 | Now £115 | Save £35
Getting money off Makita kit doesn't happen that often, which is why this brilliant combi drill and impact driver combo is limited to two per customer. At a smidge over 100 quid this represents huge value. The 18V combi drill has a 0-1,400 rpm no load speed, boasts 3 drill functions; combi drill, rotary drill and hammer action. The 18V impact driver has a 0-2,300 rpm no load speed with variable speed controlled by the trigger and can handle screws and bolts!View Deal
Best B&Q shower deals
Triton Trance White Chrome effect Electric Shower 9.5kW | Was £139.00 | Now £99.00 | Save £40.00
This Triton shower is a Black Friday Special deal and a half, with 40 quid off making it just under £100. It’s a powerful number at 9.5kW, features push button start/stop simplicity and has separate power and temperature controls. The DuraFlow head offers 5 different spray patterns so it’ll suit anyone and everyone in the family. View Deal
Triton Trance White Chrome effect Electric Shower 10.5kW | Was £149.00 | Now 110.00 | Save £39.00
A truly golden power shower, this Triton packs 10.5kw – more than the one above – which means it should have a warmer and more powerful flow. Other than that, features are the same: push button start/stop simplicity, plus dials for power and temperature. The DuraFlow head offers no fewer than five spray patterns.View Deal
Best B&Q cheap bargain deals
Keter Hollywood Wood effect Plastic Garden storage box | Was £25.00 | Now £15.00 | Save £10.00
There’s a tenner off this storage box, down from £25 to just £15. And, if you’ve got the sort of ‘stuff mountain’ in the back garden like we have you’ll know this is an absolute must-have. It might just be a storage box, but you can get 270 litres of things in it, which makes it invaluable. Made from durable plastic, it’s also waterproof, which is just as well in this, er, rather damp country.View Deal
Stanley 19-inch, 3-compartment Toolbox | Was £10 | Now £7 | Save £3
You can see what this is: it's a toolbox, with 3 compartments, made by Stanley of Stanley Knife fame. If you or a loved one keeps smaller tools, screws, fittings and whatnot are currently in cardboard boxes or strewn around your shed, this could be the perfect Christmas present. It's a toolbox for 7 quid.View Deal
Form Exa 5-shelf Shelving unit | Was £35 | Now £20 | Save £15
Loving hand-tooled in stainless steel and chipboard this is a handy shelving unit on which each shelf can take 150kg of weight. What are you waiting for? It's only 20 quid!View Deal
Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 £199 | Was £249 | Save £50
This lightweight upright is great for pet owners and allergy sufferers as it features a HEPA filter that removes allergens and a brush head for dealing with pet hair. It has two height settings – one for carpet and one for hard floors – and also features a pull-out hose for doing stairs, drapes and anything you'd normally do with a handheld or cylinder vac. View Deal