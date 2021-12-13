Best Argos Boxing Day deals 2021: top picks from the sale

At T3, we’re all about helping you find the best deals and discounts to shop from a range of retailers across the world. During December, we’ve been monitoring the Boxing Day sales and the Argos Boxing Day sale is now live!
Argos has top deals across their wide selection of products, online or in store. Best known for their toys, Argos are offering amazing deals on LEGO, puzzles and games. If you’re into tech or looking for furniture, Argos also has whatever you could possibly want at discounted prices.
This year, Argos have been running huge price cuts on fitness and gym equipment from big brands, including Reebok, Theragun and Opti. We anticipate this category will be marked down heavily this Boxing Day so if your resolution is to get healthy or lose some weight, check out Argos.
For direct deals links and our tips and tricks for shopping the Argos Boxing Day sale, keep reading.
The best Argos Boxing Day deals live now
- Audio: top discounts on speakers and soundbars
- Baby: get 20% off TU baby clothes with the code TUBABY
- Bikes: up to 20% off bikes
- Boxsets: cheap film and TV boxsets on DVD and Bluray
- Chromebooks: exclusive deals on Chromebooks
- Fitness: save up to a ⅓ on fitness equipment
- Floorcare: save 10% on floorcare
- Fridges: get 10% off select fridges and fridge freezers
- Headphones: great savings on gaming, on-ear and in-ear headphones
- Health & beauty: save on health & beauty products
- Homeware: save up to 25% on selected homeware
- Kitchen: save big on small kitchen appliances
- Laptops: low prices on laptops
- LEGO: get 25% off Lego collections
- Lighting: 25% off lighting
- Power tools: save up to 20% on Black & Decker power tools
- Sports: up to a ⅓ off sports including dartboards, punch bags and table football
- Tablets: top tablet deals on Lenovo, Samsung and Fire
- Toys: save up to a ⅓ on selected toys and games
- TVs: special offers on select televisions
- Watches: half price on selected watches and jewellery
What categories to shop in the Argos Boxing Day sale
Argos Boxing Day Games deals
Argos are one of the best destinations for gaming deals, with great offers on games, consoles, headphones and VR. Argos also have deals on gaming equipment like chairs and monitors, plus they're well-known for their PS5 restocks.
View all Argos Boxing Day Games deals
Argos Boxing Day LEGO deals
Argos have all kinds of toys for different ages but they're best known for their LEGO products. LEGO at Argos is always heavily discounted, and you can shop exclusive, limited edition and collectibles items.
View all Argos Boxing Day LEGO deals
Argos Boxing Day TV deals
Argos stock the biggest and best TV brands, including LG, Sony, Panasonic and Toshiba. Argos also offer a full range of TV accessories, like screens, DVD or Bluray players and remotes.
View all Argos Boxing Day TV deals
Argos Boxing Day Laptop deals
Argos' have a large selection of laptop and PCs available, including Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, touchscreen, gaming and desktops. Argos also have top laptop accessories like cases and mice at discounted prices.
View all Argos Boxing Day Laptop deals
Argos Boxing Day Headphones deals
Argos have a great selection of headphones, charging cases and additional accessories for both adults and children. Their in-ear and over-ear models often have big price cuts but the ones to watch out for is the gaming headphones, as they regularly have top deals.
View all Argos Boxing Day Headphones deals
Argos Boxing Day Smart Home deals
Another category which did well in the Argos Black Friday deals was smart home. Smart technology like speakers, plugs and displays were heavily discounted and we imagine they will be again in the Boxing Day sale. Google Nest products were especially knocked down in price so keep your eye on these.
View all Argos Boxing Day Smart Home deals
Argos Boxing Day Sport & Fitness deals
This year, Argos has had great deals on big and small fitness equipment, including treadmills, exercise bikes, workout benches, weights and more. They also have fun sports equipment, like ping pong tables, dartboards, table football and more.
View all Argos Boxing Day Sport & Fitness deals
Argos Boxing Day Floorcare deals
In the Black Friday sales, Argos offered huge discounts on selected floorcare, including cordless, corded and handheld vacuum cleaners. At Argos, you can shop Shark vacuum cleaners from as little as £149.99, plus shop a range of brands including Dyson, Vax and Henry.
View all Argos Boxing Day Floorcare deals
Argos Boxing Day Furniture deals
Argos’ range of furniture includes kitchenware, homeware, décor, bathroom essentials and more. Argos is great for big furniture like beds and office chairs but they're also helpful for smaller accents, like lamps and cushions.
View all Argos Boxing Day Furniture deals
Argos Boxing Day Health & Beauty deals
Known for their collection of appliances and devices, Argos has stepped up their health and beauty department with bestselling beauty electricals. Choose from hair dryers, curlers, razors, trimmers, shavers, toothbrushes and more at Argos.
View all Argos Boxing Day Health & Beauty deals
When is the Argos Boxing Day sale?
The Argos Boxing Day sale typically goes live at midnight on the 25th December, so the 26th December is when the sales will really kick off.
Argos’ previous Boxing Day sales have seen some great discounts, especially on toys, headphones and TU clothing. As Argos are well-known for their toys and games, we recommend you check the Argos Boxing Day sale for more.
Browse the Argos Boxing Day sale here.
Argos 10% off tech discount code
Throughout December, Argos is offering 10% off selected smart tech and PC when you use the code TECH10. This deal means you can get 10% off smart speakers, laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, smart home security and smart lighting. The page linked above will take you to all the products that are available in this deal that you can use the discount code on.