Best Argos Black Friday deals: cheap Dyson, Shark, iPads, Beats headphones and toys galore

Argos Black Friday deals are now live! If you're after cheap Dyson, Beats, toys and TVs, and much more Argos.co.uk is worth a visit right now.

Admittedly, when many folk think of the best Black Friday deals, they picture Amazon deals; or John Lewis deals, if they are posh. However, Argos remains a hugely successful retailer, and it always has great sales on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As it also has actual shops – although perhaps not for much longer as owner Sainsbury's is shutting a lot of them down – you have the option of click and collect as well as next-day delivery.

Argos is as well known for its discounts as it is for long queues, and small biros attached to bits of string, sat next to a pile of tatty catalogues. The great news is that by snapping up a Black Friday Argos deal online, you can avoid all that!

What makes Black Friday deals at Argos so special is that the shop has a very wide range of products, ranging from kitchen gadgets and home wares to clothes, toys, phone and TVs. As well as jewellery, wearables and DIY tools. The annual toys sale is particularly popular – watch out for Lego Black Friday deals – as people search for the perfect Christmas gift.

Argos is also one of the few retailers with genuinely good Dyson deals for Black Friday – other than Dyson itself.

Best Argos Black Friday deals live NOW!

Best Argos Black Friday tech deals

Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB | Was: £349 | Now: £299 | Saving: £50

The Apple iPad is the benchmark by which all other tablets are judged, and rightly so, as it delivers a fantastic all-round slate experience. And, right here, the 2019 version of the iPad has a great new low price at Argos for Black Friday of £299. And, what's more, it can be picked up at that price point in its gold, silver and black colourways. Finally, Argos is also running some good bundle offers that include a protective case, too.View Deal

Sega Mega Drive Mini Retro Console | £69.99 at Argos

A great price here on what is a perfect Christmas gift for any retro gamer. The Sega Mega Drive Mini wonderfully recreates the original console in smaller dimensions and comes with two full-sized controllers and 40 classic retro games to play, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Harrier 2 and Ecco the Dolphin.View Deal

Now TV stick with Sky Cinema and Sky Sports | Was £30 | Now £20| Save £10

Stream Sky's movies and box sets, with a one-month Entertainment Pass, one-month Sky Cinema Pass and a one-day Sky Sports Pass. As Argos puts it, 'that's a mega month of unmissable shows and movies – and an action-packed day of sport.' Subscription applies after that, but £20 for all the above is pretty damn good.View Deal

Roku Premiere | Was £40 | Now £27 | Lowest Argos price

Offering extreme ease of use and access to ALL of the best streaming services, Roku Premiere lives up to its name, with support for 4K and HDR. This is the lowest price it's ever been at Argos, although the same deal is available elsewhere.View Deal

Google Chromecast | £30 at Argos

The Google Chromecast is a great way of streaming content a phone to a TV, as well as watch content from popular services like Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. BBC iPlayer and YouTube are also supported, as too Spotify. Plug and play, and now only £30 at Argos.View Deal

Beats By Dre Dr Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones | £129.99 at Argos (lowest ever price at Argos)

Argos' lowest ever price on the Solo 3 sees them at just £130. They have a long lasting 40-hour battery life and solid active noise cancellation. Beats' Fast Fuel charging system means a 5-minute charge delivers 3 hours of playback. You might be better off taking advantage of the following Beats Solo Pro deals however as the noise cancelling is much betterView Deal

Beat Studio 3 Wireless | Was £189 | Now £149 | Save £40

For those who favour larger, over-ear headphones, Studio 3 offers the same stunning noise cancelling and even better sound quality than Solo Pro. These headphones were £249 at launch and they remain among the very best noise cancelling cans. At this price, they are a great deal.View Deal

Best Argos Dyson and Shark vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100

Dysons have striking looks and performance to match, with this V8 example delivering up to 40-minutes of chord-free suction. With a whopping 100 quid off it’s an absolute bargain. Comes with all the tools for transforming it into a handheld vacuum, features hygienic emptying and is kind to all kinds of surfaces, particularly prized hard floors. A Which? Best Buy 2020 winner too.View Deal

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 £199 | Was £249 | Save £50

Dyson's lightweight upright is great for pet owners and allergy sufferers as it features a HEPA filter to remove allergens and a brush head to deal with pet hair. Two height settings let it glide with ease from carpet to hard floor. A pull-out hose makes short work of stairs, drapes and anything you'd normally do with a handheld or cylinder vac. Best Dyson deal of the day, arguably. View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Allergy DuoClean Pet Vacuum Cleaner | Black Friday deal | Now £199.99

This Black Friday-discounted vacuum is the one to get if you’ve got very hairy pets, or people for that matter, in your home. It features Shark’s awesome anti-hair wrap design, meaning the roller combo picks up dirt and all of those hairs, without it turning into one big tangled mess. A brilliant design means it can transform to suit the cleaning occasion too, plus there’s headlights. We’re sold.View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £349.00 | Now £199.99 | Save £150.00

This Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is cordless, which means cleaning freedom but it’s also hugely versatile. Turn it into a handheld in seconds and thanks to up to 40-minutes run-time and anti-hair wrap technology you can give the house, and car, a good going over in no time. Superior suction power comes as standard, as is the case with all Shark vacuums.View Deal

Best Argos Black Friday watch deals

Half price discounts on selected watches

If you've been looking for a new watch then right now Argos has numerous timepieces available with a fat 50 per cent price cut applied. The pictured Citizen Men's Chronograph, for example, is now only £114.99 when before it was £229.99. There's also deals on watches from Armani and Lacoste.View Deal

Best Argos Black Friday toy deals

Save up to half price on toys

Now this is ideal for bagging Christmas gifts for the kids – Argos has slashed 50% off the cost of hundreds of toys, such as this KidzTech Radio Controlled Lambo Centenario. Click through to see all the toy deals currently live.View Deal

Up to half price off Chad Valley toddler toys at Argos

A selection as varied as the toddlers who'll play them! From wooden castles, to car runs, to wood play centres, to play mats, to little vehicles and figures, to keyboards and magnetic easels, and more.View Deal

Best Argos Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 50 Inch QE50Q60T 4K HDR TV | Was: £699 | Now: £649 | Saving: £50

Samsung's 2020 QLED screen, which is a large 50 inches in size, gets a £50 price slash at Argos right now. That's a HDR10+ capable 4K TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant built in for a great price point. QLED, for the uninitiated, delivers state-of-the-art quantum dot technology, which really makes images pop on screen with life.View Deal

Samsung 65 Inch UE65TU8300KXXU Smart Curved 4K UHD LED TV | Was: £899 | Now: £699 | Saving: £200

This stunning 4K HDR curved TV is from Samsung's very latest 2020 range, and it is currently reduced at Argos by a very, very welcome £200. Oh, and it is also a gigantic 65 inches in size, meaning that even the largest rooms will find a perfect partner.View Deal

Best Argos Black Friday home deals

De'Longhi ECAM350.15.B Dinamica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was £349 | Now £249 | Save £100

One of Delonghi's ever popular bean to cup coffee machines, this makes it easy to get quality coffee at more or less the press of a button. Just remember to adjust the grind settings if the coffee is a bit weak for you. £100 off is a another stand-up Argos BF deal.View Deal

Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer | Was £200 | Now £100 | Save £100 – half price!

Make it like a Bake Off person with this cheap stand mixer from dough maestros Kenwood. With a 1,000W motor, 4.3 litre stainless steel bowl, Kenwood's famed 'planetary' mixing action AND a free blender thrown in, this is something of a steal at £99.99. View Deal

Crock-Pot 3.5L Slow Cooker - Red | £24.99 at Argos

This is a great low price on a slow cooker, and from well-known brand Crock-Pot, too. It lets you slow cook whatever you want in its 3.5-litre ceramic bowl, and it also features various keep-warm functions, too, meaning you can come home to a prepared hot meal.View Deal

Mamas & Papas Harrow 3 Piece Nursery Furniture Set | Was: £599.99 | Now: £499.99 | Saving: £100

This great 3-piece nursery set from world leader Mamas & Papas is reduced by £100 down from £599 to £499. It includes a cot bed, wardrobe and chest of drawers with changer top. This is suitable for babies from birth to the age of 4 years, and now it is cheaper thanks to this Argos Black Friday deal.View Deal

25% cut off Tu clothing

Another really welcome range reduction can be bagged in Argos' selection of Tu clothing, which is all now 25% off. That's over 700 garments and accessories now cheaper than before. Ideal for stocking up on winter essentials.View Deal

When do Argos Black Friday deals start?

On the official Argos Black Friday page customers are invited to "save the day – Friday 27 November 2020", which lets us know that Argos will absolutely have Black Friday deals available on the big day.

As you can see from the deals above, though, Argos has already started dropping top offers and will continue to do so in order to spread out its offering, crucial for social distancing, and also to tap into the market trend of people buying winter holiday season gifts earlier than previous years, especially since competitors such as Amazon have started their Black Friday 2020 deals already.

Argos will be looking to exploit its click and collect program, as well as handy Sainsbury's collection point system to tempt people to secure the best Christmas gifts before many other Black Friday sales are live.

What will be the best Argos Black Friday deals?

As we note above, one of Argos' biggest strengths is that it stocks so many different product categories, ranging from technology to perfumes and toys. We think the best Argos Black Friday deals will likely land in electronics and small appliances this year, though.

Last year, as can be seen in the best Argos deals from 2019, we saw some really tidy discounts on phones, gaming consoles and smart home kit, too. And this year with the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we're thinking Argos will likely go big on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One bundle deals.

You can also never rule out Argos' Black Friday TV deals, which frequently cut hundreds off quality, big-brand 4K HDR TVs.

In terms of toys, Argos also tends to have specifically neat Lego Black Friday deals, so if you're looking for brick based family fun this Christmas then we think you'll find some really great deals.

