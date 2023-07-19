New Beats Studio Pro headphones are stuff sonic dreams are made of

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you were to design the best noise-cancelling headphones, what features would they have? Superb sound? Long battery life? Customisable ANC and Transparency modes? System agnostic approach? Folding design? Plush ergonomics? Cool looks? Now imagine a pair of headphones that can do all these and then some. The new Beats Studio Pro is exactly that.

Read our early verdict here: Beats Studio Pro review

Now on its fourth iteration, Beats' top-of-the-line wireless headphones updated their interior components for 'next-level' audio fidelity and feature fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes (the latter is a brand new feature on the Studio), personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking (head tracking only available with iOS), Dolby Atmos compatibility, UltraPlush leather cushions for longer listening comfort, 40 hours of battery life, Lossless Audio via USB-C3 and improved call performance.

One of the most notable changes from Studio3 is Beats' departure from Apple Silicone. Instead, the Studio Pro uses the company's proprietary chipset to aid the headphones' multi-platform compatibility. As a result, the new cans offer enhanced native features on both Apple and Android smartphones.

Another benefit of an in-house chipset is that it allows Beats to create a custom acoustic platform that delivers a more immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to its predecessor. The headphones use 25% stronger magnets and a dual-layer polymer diaphragm for an even more balanced sound profile.

Although the Beats Studio Pro can connect to smartphones and other devices via Class 1 Bluetooth, you can access more features (and lossless audio) when the headphones are in USB-C audio mode. While using USB-C audio, you can select between three distinct sound profiles: Beats Signature (most tonally balanced tuning), Entertainment (heightened experience for movies and games) and Conversation (ideal for phone calls or podcasts).

The Beats Studio Pro has up to 40 hours of battery life on one charge with ANC turned off and up to 24 hours with ANC on. 10 mins of fast charge allow up to four hours of listening time. The cans charge from 0 to 100 per cent in two hours.

Beats placed significant emphasis on the physical design of the Studio Pro. Upgraded with seamless engineered (vegan) leather, the brand-new UltraPlush over-ear cushions are said to provide all-day comfort and exceptional durability. The headphones are also foldable and feature premium metal sliders with a wide range of adjustments to create a flexible fit.

Beats Studio Pro is available to order starting today in four colours, Black, Deep Brown, Navy and Sandstone, for $349.99/ €399.95/ £349.95 from Apple in the US, Canada, France and Germany with shipping and on-shelf beginning tomorrow.