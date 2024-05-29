Beats confirms availability of its affordable Solo Buds headphones

A month ago, Beats made a big announcement. Not only did it launch the successor of its most successful product to date, the Beats Solo 4, but the company also revealed the Beats Solo Buds, the smallest and most affordable Solo headphones ever.

Initially slated for a 6 June launch, Beats has now confirmed the actual launch date of the upcoming buds; mark your calendars, people!

Beginning 18 June at 3 pm UK time (10 am ET/ 7 am PT), you can order the all-new Beats Solo Buds in Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red for £79.99/ $79.99.

The compact headphones won't start appearing in brick-and-mortar Apple stores until Thursday, 20 June. This is also the date when people who ordered the Solo Buds online will start receiving them.

The Solo Buds are Beats' smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds and boast up to 18 hours of battery life, with a 5-minute charge providing an additional hour.

The eco-friendly buds feature USB-C charging, ergonomic design, and dual-layer transducers for high-fidelity sound.

While they lack an IP rating, they ensure comfort with four ear tip sizes.

Built on Beats’ proprietary audio platform, they offer seamless connectivity with Apple and Android devices.

Considering the low price point, it's not hard to imagine the Beats Solo Buds will be immensely popular among younger users. For those looking for something meatier but equally as small, the Beats Studio Buds Plus is our top choice from the brand.

In the UK, Solo Buds will be available exclusively online at Apple, Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos, and Very, as well as in-store at Apple locations.