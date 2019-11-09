Beat the pre Black Friday blues and save BIG with this Garmin Forerunner 935 Tri Bundle deal

Wiggle pre Black Friday 'Black Friday Sale' is raging on, and we stumble upon better and better deals each day. Take for example this Garmin Forerunner 935 Tri Bundle deal, which includes the Garmin Forerunner 935 smartwatch, a HRM-TRI monitor as well as a HRM-Swim monitor and quick release kit. All this for £170 off.

This deal deserves to be on the best Black Friday deals list, especially if you are into triathlon, which you should be, because it's a great sport and more people should tri it out. 😉

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is multisport smartwatch, capable of accurately tracking cycling, swimming, hiking, strength training, cardio and more. And of course, it's one the most beloved watches for triathletes, because apart from being water resistance, it has a multisport transition feature which lets you switch between different sport modes with a touch of a button.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 Tri Bundle

Garmin Forerunner 935 has built-in activity profiles, including running, cycling, swimming, cross-country, trail running, hiking, strength training and many more. The auto multisport feature lets you switch sports with just one press of a button, making it the perfect companion for triathletes.

The bundle includes the Garmin Forerunner 935 smartwatch, a HRM-TRI monitor as well as a HRM-Swim monitor and quick release kit. The HRM-swim monitor has a tighter fit and can help you track heart rate under water with incredible precision.

Battery life-wise, you can go 2 weeks withot charging the Forerunner 935 in watch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode – aka tracking outdoor activities like runnning or cycling – and 60 hours in UltraTrac mode.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 also supports smartphone notifications and you can also customise your device with data fields, free watch faces from NUUN, and apps like Strava, Uber and Accuweather, all available from Connect IQ.

You can check your progress and pore over data from previous activities using the Garmin Connect app. In the app, you can also collect badges for a range of activities, a fun way to stay motivated!

