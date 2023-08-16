Batman finally swoops onto the Nintendo Switch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It looks like gamers won't need to dress up this Halloween as they'll be spending all of their October game time playing as a superhero. Not only is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 set to hit the PS5, but a classic series of the genre will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. The Batman Arkham trilogy.

That's right, someone tell Gotham villain Calendar Man to take note as Nintendo has revealed that on October 13th, the Batman Arkham Trilogy will come to Switch with all three games and all the post-launch DLC included.

Having old games ported to a modern platform may seem like a "big woop" moment but anyone who has played Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight will understand just how worthy these games are of your time. They pioneered the dodge and counter melee combat that is so common across the games industry today and aside from the tense, confined Arkham Asylum the latter two games feature some of the most immersive open worlds out there. These games are also beloved for not focusing solely on combat, DC of course stands for Detective Comics and these games are perhaps the best realisation of Batman's Sherlockian side ever.



However, there is one glaring absence in this collection. The Batman Arkham Trilogy should in fact be a quadrilogy.

(Image credit: Rocksteady)

This bundle doesn't include 2013's Arkham Origins. Yes, it wasn't developed by Rocksteady like the other titles, but aside from the fact Kevin Conroy and Mark Hammill don't voice Bats and the Joker in this prequel, it's still pretty much up to the high standards of the series.

Regardless, the chance to play the three Rocksteady games on the move is a pretty compelling one. Arkham City, the second game in the series, has previously appeared on the Wii U but both Arkham Asylum and Arkham Knight will be making their Nintendo debuts.



Even with Nintendo believed to be working on a new console, there are still plenty of treats to come from the Switch with Super Mario Wonder also set to release in October (on the 20th).