Bang & Olufsen's 5-star, high-end headphones are finally more affordable in this amazing deal

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 over-ears are among the very best headphones we've ever tested. They fully deserve their five-star rating and look as gorgeous as they sound.

And the best news is that they are now more affordable as Amazon is listing them in its Spring Deal Days sale with £120 off.

The black and navy models are available for £749 each – 15% lower than their usual £879 retail price.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 (Black Anthracite): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBang-Olufsen-Beoplay-H95-Cancellation-Black%2Fdp%2FB0916JNV9T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £879 , now £749 at Amazon

The black Beoplay H95 headphones are class personified – soft lambskin leather earcups provide hours of comfort as the Titanium drivers work their audio magic. You even get up to 38 hours of playback on a single battery charge.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 (Navy): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBang-Olufsen-Beoplay-H95-Cancellation-Black%2Fdp%2FB099RPKBB7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £879, now £749 at Amazon

The deal is available for the navy colour option too, so you get a choice between the two high-end models you'll likely live with for many years to come.

Why choose the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 wireless headphones?

Bang & Olufsen are renowned for matching delicious design with audio knowhow and the Beoplay H95 headphones are a great example of the two meeting wonderfully.

They sport superb, audiophile-standard sound quality, with a custom 40mm Titanium driver and neodymium magnet in each ear, with the company's proprietary digital signal processing (DSP) running the show.

Their aesthetic is simple and classic, using aluminium and lambskin for comfort and form. And you get up to 38 hours of battery life, even with active noise cancellation switched on.

The H95 over-ears support Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive for (near) lossless audio streaming and are neutrally tuned to ensure you hear tracks exactly as an artist intended.

Yes, they cost a touch more than some competition, but you have to pay to get the very best – and at this deal price, at least that's less than usual.