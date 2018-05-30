Atari VCS console now available for pre-order: limited run Collector's Edition is the one you want

Atari has opened pre-orders for its new VCS console, with two versions of the system now on sale.

The first all black "Atari VCS Onyx Edition" is priced at $199 and $229 with a bundled joystick, while the secondary limited run "Atari VCS Collector's Edition", which features a classic Atari 2600-style wood front finish, retails for $299 with a joystick.

Both consoles are scheduled to ship in Spring 2019.

While the VCS has been designed to look like a retro Atari console, the internals of the system are actually very modern. The gaming machine runs a variant of Linux to play both classic Atari games (the console ships with the Atari Vault video game library) and some PC titles too, with both powered by an AMD processor.

A selection of titles playable on the Atari VCS console.

Due to those modern internals, the VCS can display games at a 4K resolution with HDR enabled and at 60 frames per second. In terms of hardware features and ports, the VCS comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a USB 3 port, and an expandable storage card slot.

The Atari VCS has also been designed with an open architecture, meaning that users will also be able to load homebrew games, access the Linux Sandbox, or customise the console as they see fit.

The Atari VCS Collector's Edition along with modern controller and joystick accessories.

The rear of the Atari VCS showing its various ports.

It seems like this retro console reboot is a technical leap ahead systems like the NES Classic Mini and incoming PS One Classic to us here at T3.com. We certainly like the sound of 4K, HDR and 60 fps retro gaming, as well as the ability to tinker and customise the console as we see fit. Whether or not the Atari VCS can deliver, though, is something we will have to wait and see, but it certainly looks promising.

For more information about the Atari VCS then head on over to its official web page now.

Via: The Verge