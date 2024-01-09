Asus shakes up its ROG gaming laptops for 2024

Reviewing the best gaming laptops, I'm always shocked whenever I unbox them at just how chunky the machines are. Aside from deliberately slight efforts like the HP OMEN Transcend series, they often feel a bit like a relic from the 00s, especially when compared to the best ultra-light laptops. But Asus' new ROG laptops are changing that.

We're big fans of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 and G14 here at T3, they are high-performing gaming machines in a stylish shape, but the 2024 iterations (unveiled at CES) are even more sleek. The 16-inch G16 is just 1.49cm thick and weighs only 1.85 kg, while the 14-inch G14 has a 1.59 cm thickness and is positively dinky at just 1.5kg.

They so good things come in small packages and that's definitely the case here. These are the first ROG gaming laptops to feature OLED displays with the G14 sporting a 3k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The G16 meanwhile has a 2.5k resolution at 240Hz.

(Image credit: Asus)

Processor-wise, the good news continues. The G14 sports up to an AMD 8000 series unit and an RTX 4070 GPU while the G16 features Intels brand new Intel Core Ultra processor and up to a monster 4090 GPU. This new intel silicone introduces a so-called Neural Power Unit or NPU that allows for ultra-fast AI use, and it's all performed locally on the machine.

ASUS has confirmed that the G14 will start from £1899 and the G16 from £2299. That's not all ASUS has in store for us with the ASUS ROG Phone 8 expected to surface very soon. As for the non-gaming machines we've already seen some of the next generation with the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED.