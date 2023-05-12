Astell&Kern has a Vision for your ears – and a stunning hi-res audio player to power them

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for the very best headphones for your hi-res audio player, Astell&Kern have just the thing. And if you're in the market for a hi-res audio player as well, Astell&Kern can help with that too. The hi-res audio obsessives have announced two new products for serious music fans: the new AURA in-ear headphones and the A&futura SE300 music player.

It's fair to say that if you're looking for the best cheap headphones you should look elsewhere: the AURA come in at a hefty £4,199 / €4,799 / $4,200 / AU$6,899. But these aren't exactly designed for listening to podcasts on the tube.

The AURA headphones have been designed in collaboration with high-end in-ear monitoring specialists Vision Ears in Cologne, and they consist of two precise 8mm low dynamic drivers, eight balanced armature drivers for mid-range and a balanced armature super tweeter for the high end. Astell&Kern promises "breathtaking" performance, and as you can see they look pretty great too.

Astell&Kern have a new hi-res audio player too

The new A&futura SE300 is based around Astell&Kern's own R-2R DAC and a dual AMP mode with Class A amplification for incredible accuracy and Class AB for crisp dynamism. But the thing you'll notice first is that it has the firm's new and striking user interface, with a crimson colour scheme that looks great set against the aluminium and stainless steel casing of the player. It's a more streamlined design than some of Astell&Kern's other hi-res audio players, but I think it's a safe bet that it'll feel just as solid in your hand.

The A&futura SE300 is £1,899 / €2,199/ $1,900 / AU$3,099.

The A&futura SE300 and the AURA headphones will make their debut at the High End Munich show, which runs from 18 to 21 May in Munich and you'll be able to order them directly from Astell&Kern afterwards.