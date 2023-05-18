Arnold Schwarzenegger shares what he eats in a day and it may surprise you

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

These days it’s pretty easy to Google ‘Arnold Schwarzenegger workout’ and thousands of results come up. But when it comes to his diet it can be a little trickier, especially because what we eat changes all the time. But, in a recent episode on his podcast ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’ the retired bodybuilder has shared what he eats in a typical day, as well as the major change he’s made to his diet, and we think you’ll be pretty shocked by the results.

When we look at Arnie, we immediately assume he packs in the calories, eats endless amounts of meat and could have a cheat meal every other day. The first is true, but the latter two aren’t. In fact, in the podcast episode he says he actually eats 80% less meat than he used to. “My protein staples are eggs, salmon and chicken, but I have more and more veggie burgers with lentils and beans,” he says.

Although Arnie claims his diet is pretty “boring” — bodybuilder diets usually are — below is a full breakdown of what he eats in a day.

What Arnold Schwarzenegger eats in a day

• Breakfast: For many, the most important meal of the day. After completing a morning workout, Arnie says he likes to eat either some oatmeal or Greek yoghurt with granola — a good combo of carbs, protein and fats.

• Lunch: Now, this may surprise you, but Arnie loves a salad and this is his go-to with either a plant-based burger, chicken or salmon. Now and again he also enjoys an omelette.

• Dinner: Arnie says he likes his last meal to be “light”, which means a big bowl of soup. He does admit (to our delight) that every so often he does let loose and have a steak, schnitzel or a delicious hamburger.

“But my key is to be very routined, so when I eat a big meal it doesn’t automatically set me back because I’m eating well most of the time,” he says. In terms of extra protein, Arnie drinks the Ladder Plant Protein Powder, which is powered by pea protein.

Combine these eating habits alongside this Arnold Schwarzenegger workout plan and you’ll be on the road to bigger muscles in no time. We’ve also shared a guide to how he sculpted his colossal back.

You can listen to Arnold’s Pump Club on Spotify