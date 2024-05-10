ARCAM unveils a trio of high-end audio streamers

ARCAM has unveiled three new high-end music systems for serious music fans: a brand new flagship digital audio player, and two Class G-powered all-in-one streaming systems that provide everything but the loudspeakers. They're the latest additions to, and they share the same design language as, the existing products in the firm's award-winning Radia hi-fi family. All three have been shown off at the Munich High End show but you'll need to wait a little bit to get them: they'll go on sale in September 2024.

The new flagship streamer is the ARCAM ST25, which introduces a new digital audio and streaming platform, a redesigned linear toroidal power supply and an improved user interface via its large colour display. Inside there's the latest ESS Hyperstream IV DAC, and it connects to Wi-Fi to support AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect and Roon. The ST25 also links to ARCAM Radia amps.

ARCAM's seriously powerful all-in-ones

There are two new all-in-ones, the ARCAM SA35 and the ARCAM SA45. They're very similar to each other but the SA45 is more powerful and has a larger display.

Both of ARCAM's new all-in-ones have 5th generation Class G amplification and ARCAM's latest streaming platform; all you need to add is speakers. There's a switchable moving magnet/moving coil phono stage, HDMI ARC and two-way aptX Adaptive Bluetooth. That two-way wireless means you can connect Bluetooth headphones in the highest quality or stream from other audio sources to your system.

ARCAM says that these systems were inspired by its "juggernaut" A49. The SA45 puts out 180 watts per channel into 8 ohms and 300 watts into 4 ohms, while the SA35 delivers 120 watts per channel into 8 ohms and 220 watts into 4 ohms. The SA45 has an 8.8-inch hi-res display and the SA35 6.5 inches, and both models have a measurement mic for Dirac Live room calibration, Bluetooth 5.2 and subwoofer outs.

All three models will go on sale in September, and the prices are:

ARCAM ST25: £1,499 (GBP) | €1,799 (EUR)

ARCAM SA35: £2,999 (GBP) | €3,499 (EUR)

ARCAM SA45: £4,499 (GBP) | €4,999 (EUR)