Apple Watch to get powerful new fat-busting fitness features

It looks like Apple is getting even more serious about health and fitness tracking, with the tech giant starting to develop its own custom health chips.

Apple reportedly has a team of engineers developing customised processors that process the information coming from the the sensors much faster than the S series of processors found in the current Apple Watch.

This is the latest step in what is an increasingly important area for interest for Apple.

The latest revelation was found in a series of job listing first spotted by CNBC, which states Apple is looking for someone to “help develop health, wellness, and fitness sensors.”

Another listing hints at customized health sensors, saying, "We are looking for sensor ASIC architects to help develop ASICs for new sensors and sensing systems for future Apple products. We have openings for analog as well as digital ASIC architects."

The Apple Watch chips are currently made by Broadcom, but if Apple began manufacturing its own smartwatch chips they'd be better integrated with the sensors and software.

It would also prevent Apple's competitors from being able to purchase and use identical hardware.

Health and fitness quickly became the main focus of the Apple Watch, with the company being put on the FDA’s fast-track for new health tech products. This will help the smartwatch become a certified medical device.